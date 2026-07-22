The Jobs AI Can’t Do: Meet the Young Adults Mastering Skilled Trades (2026)

The Human Edge: Why AI Can’t Replace the Sherlocks of Skilled Trades

There’s a quiet revolution happening in the world of work, and it’s not where you’d expect. While tech pundits obsess over AI’s march into white-collar jobs, a new generation of young adults is carving out six-figure careers in fields that demand something machines can’t replicate: human ingenuity in the physical world. Take Cale Mouser, a 23-year-old diesel engine whisperer earning well into the six figures. What makes his story particularly fascinating is how it challenges our outdated notions of ‘vocational’ work.

The Rise of the Modern Tradesperson



Cale’s journey isn’t just about fixing trucks—it’s about solving puzzles that stump even the most advanced AI. Personally, I think what’s most striking here is how he describes his work: ‘sleuthing, like Sherlock and Watson.’ That’s not how most people talk about hands-on trades. But Cale’s not most people. He’s part of a growing cohort redefining what it means to be a skilled worker in the 21st century.

What many people don’t realize is that these jobs—diesel repair, electrical installation, crime scene forensics—require a blend of cognitive agility, creativity, and physical dexterity that AI simply can’t match. For instance, Cale diagnosed a transmission issue that a computer missed entirely. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just about fixing things; it’s about applying human judgment in unpredictable, real-world scenarios.

Competitions: The New Gateway to Mastery



One thing that immediately stands out is the role of competitions in shaping these careers. Organizations like SkillsUSA aren’t just training workers—they’re cultivating problem-solvers. Eva Carroll, a 20-year-old electrical whiz, describes her experience building a mini-home in 16 hours as ‘being in my own world.’ What this really suggests is that these competitions aren’t just about technical skills; they’re about fostering resilience, teamwork, and a mindset that thrives under pressure.

From my perspective, this is where the future of work is being forged. While AI excels at repetitive tasks, it falters when faced with ambiguity. Skilled trades, on the other hand, are all about navigating the unpredictable. Whether it’s Aydrie Ruff processing a simulated crime scene or Cale troubleshooting a diesel engine, these jobs demand a level of adaptability that machines can’t replicate.

The AI Paradox: Why Knowledge Workers Are More at Risk



Here’s a detail that I find especially interesting: MIT economist David Autor argues that ‘knowledge workers’—those who perform computer-based tasks—are actually more vulnerable to AI disruption. Why? Because their work is more easily automated. Skilled trades, however, over-index on what Autor calls ‘human expertise’: the ability to make high-stakes decisions in dynamic environments.

This raises a deeper question: Are we undervaluing these careers because they don’t fit the traditional ‘prestige’ mold? Personally, I think the stigma attached to vocational education is a relic of the past. In an AI-driven economy, the ability to collaborate with technology—not replace it—will be the ultimate competitive advantage.

The Cultural Shift: From Stigma to Stardom



What’s truly remarkable is how these trades are shedding their ‘fallback’ reputation. Eva Carroll’s parents were initially worried about her entering a male-dominated field, but her success has flipped the script. ‘It’s cool that I get to beat a bunch of dudes,’ she quips. This isn’t just about breaking gender norms—it’s about redefining what success looks like.

In my opinion, this cultural shift is long overdue. Skilled trades aren’t just about hard labor; they’re about solving complex problems that keep our world running. Farmers rely on diesel mechanics like Cale to save their crops. Hospitals depend on electricians like Eva to keep their systems running. These jobs are the backbone of society, yet they rarely get the spotlight.

The Future: Humans + AI, Not Humans vs. AI



If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: the future of work isn’t about humans competing with machines—it’s about humans leveraging technology to amplify their unique strengths. As Autor puts it, the best-case scenario is one where AI augments human expertise, not replaces it. Skilled trades are perfectly positioned for this collaboration because they require judgment, creativity, and a human touch.

What this really suggests is that the next wave of innovation won’t come from Silicon Valley alone. It’ll come from people like Cale, Eva, and Aydrie—the modern-day Sherlocks who are proving that some jobs are simply beyond AI’s reach.

Final Thought



As I reflect on these stories, one thing is clear: the future belongs to those who can do what machines can’t. Whether it’s diagnosing a faulty transmission, wiring a building, or reconstructing a crime scene, these careers are a testament to the irreplaceable value of human ingenuity. So, the next time someone asks you about the jobs AI can’t do, tell them about Cale, Eva, and Aydrie. They’re not just fixing things—they’re shaping the future.