The Iron Man of Hockey: Glenn Hall's Unbelievable Goalie Streak (2026)

Glenn Hall, the legendary goaltender with a record-breaking 502 consecutive starts, passed away at the age of 94. His remarkable career spanned 18 seasons, during which he won the Vezina Trophy three times, the Conn Smythe Trophy, and the Calder Trophy. Hall's dedication to his craft was unparalleled, and his impact on the sport of ice hockey is immeasurable.

Born in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Hall's journey to the NHL began with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario major-junior league. He then spent four seasons in the minor leagues, playing for the Indianapolis Capitals and Edmonton Flyers of the Western Hockey League. Hall's big break came when he was called up to the Detroit Red Wings in 1955, replacing Terry Sawchuk, who had been traded to the Boston Bruins.

His NHL debut was a whirlwind, as he was summoned from the Western Hockey League during the Christmas break. Hall's equipment never made it to him in time, and he had to borrow a trainer's gear to play against the Canadiens at the Montreal Forum. Despite the circumstances, he performed admirably, playing five more games before Sawchuk returned.

Hall's success continued, and he was traded to the Chicago Black Hawks in 1957, where he played for five seasons without missing a game. He was a key player in the Black Hawks' Stanley Cup victory in 1961, ending the Canadiens' five-year championship streak. Hall's consecutive game streak lasted until 1962 when back problems forced him to sit out.

One of Hall's most notable achievements was playing 502 straight games without a mask, a record that stood for many years. He pioneered the butterfly style of goaltending, which became the standard after his retirement. Hall's impact on the sport was so significant that he was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975 and was featured on a Canada Post stamp in 2002.

After his playing days, Hall spent time at his farm in Stony Plain, Alberta, and the town's arena was named in his honor. He was also a goaltending consultant for the Calgary Flames. Hall's legacy is celebrated in the documentary film 'Mr. Goalie,' which highlights his remarkable career and impact on the sport.