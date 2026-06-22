The Inspiring Comeback of Rasikh Salam Dar: From Banned to IPL Champion (2026)

Rasikh Salam Dar's journey is a testament to resilience and unwavering belief. Banned, injured, and facing rejections, he never wavered in his pursuit of cricket excellence. This article delves into his story, highlighting the importance of perseverance and the power of a supportive network.

A Dark Day and a Turning Point

Seven years ago, Nadeem Dar, Rasikh's cousin and mentor, received a devastating call. Rasikh, banned for two years due to a faulty birth certificate, was out of contention for the 2020 Under-19 World Cup and his cricket career in Jammu and Kashmir seemed over. Nadeem's emotional breakdown encapsulates the impact of this setback.

Overcoming Adversity: A Tale of Resilience

Rasikh's story is one of resilience. Despite the ban and subsequent injury, he never lost hope. His childhood friend, Mir Murtaza, describes his mental toughness and unwavering focus on his dream of playing for India. This determination, coupled with his quick learning and adaptability, became his strengths.

The Rise of a Star: From Rejections to IPL Glory

Rasikh's talent was evident early on, but he faced rejections in Under-19 trials. His breakthrough came when Irfan Pathan joined Jammu and Kashmir as a mentor, propelling him to play at various levels. The ban, though a setback, didn't deter him. He continued to work hard, learning from the best, and his perseverance paid off.

The IPL Breakthrough: A Star is Born

RCB's decision to pick Rasikh for Rs 6 crore in IPL 2025 was a testament to his talent. Despite playing only two games, his wicket-taking ability and economy rate of 9.45 impressed. His confidence and clarity about his role were key to his success, and he finished as RCB's most successful bowler in the final.

A Father's Legacy and a Lion's Heart

Rasikh's dedication to his craft is inspired by his father, Abdul Salaam. His unwavering support and belief in his son's abilities are a cornerstone of Rasikh's success. The moniker 'Khandipora's sher' (lion) reflects his peers' admiration for his tenacity and skill.

Looking Ahead: A Bright Future?

With his impressive performance in the IPL, Rasikh has certainly caught the attention of the national team. His ability to take wickets in the middle overs and stay fit will be crucial. The future holds promise, but it remains to be seen if he will don the blue jersey. His journey is a reminder that perseverance, belief, and a strong support system can overcome any obstacle.