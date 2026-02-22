The Impact of Trump's Policies on Federal Research: UW Professors Speak Out (2026)

In a stark reminder of the impact of political decisions on scientific progress, five University of Wisconsin-Madison professors share their experiences with the Trump administration's disruption of federal research funding. From neuroscience to public policy, these researchers have faced significant challenges, including stalled projects, terminated grants, and a sense of uncertainty that threatens their work and the potential impact on millions of lives.

Avtar Roopra, a neuroscientist, was on the cusp of a groundbreaking discovery in epilepsy treatment. His lab's findings on a drug used for arthritis showed promise in halting seizures in mice. However, with the federal government's cuts and delays, his research has ground to a halt, leaving him frustrated and anxious about the future of his work.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison, a top-tier research institution, has felt the brunt of these changes. From the medical school to the engineering college, researchers across disciplines have been affected. The administration's rationale, as stated by White House spokesman Kush Desai, is to cut funding for perceived left-wing projects and restore confidence in science agencies, but the consequences are far-reaching.

The financial impact is significant. While UW-Madison hasn't disclosed the exact amount of lost funding, estimates suggest it's in the tens of millions of dollars. The federal government's actions have led to the termination of 143 grants, with some reinstated through litigation. This uncertainty is taking a toll on researchers, causing stress and anxiety, and even affecting their ability to sleep.

J. Michael Collins, a professor of consumer and personal finance, has experienced research cuts before, but the Trump administration's approach is different. The abrupt shutdown of Retirement and Disability Research Centers, including the one he led, has resulted in a $3.8 million financial hit for UW-Madison and the cancellation of future awards. Collins spent months appealing and supporting affected researchers, highlighting the real-world impact of these decisions.

The closure of the Retirement and Disability Research Center has also affected early-career researchers like Callie Freitag, who relied on the center for funding. The loss of the center has left her and her colleagues with less defined career paths, as they now need to seek alternative funding sources.

Katie Eklund, an education professor, has also faced the consequences of federal grant cancellations. Her program to increase the number of school psychologists and counselors in Wisconsin was defunded, leaving 19 students without funding for the spring semester. Eklund's efforts to provide testimony and challenge the grant terminations in court demonstrate the determination of researchers to protect their work.

Andrew Mehle, a virology professor, considers himself fortunate to have secured funding for his lab before the Trump administration's changes. However, he has witnessed the layoffs of colleagues and the shrinking of research groups, raising concerns about a critical tipping point in the scientific community. The uncertainty and potential long-term impact on research are causing anxiety and a sense of urgency among scientists.

As these professors navigate the challenges, they emphasize the importance of federal research funding in advancing scientific knowledge and improving lives. The disruptions caused by the Trump administration have not only affected individual researchers but also the broader scientific community, leaving a lasting impact on the future of research in the United States.