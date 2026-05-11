The Impact of Theatre Closures: Barrow's Amateur Groups Fight for Survival (2026)

The closure of The Forum theatre in Barrow has raised serious concerns among local amateur theatre groups, with some warning that their survival is at stake. The Forum, a vital community venue in Cumbria, closed its doors during a production by the Walney Musical Theatre Company (WMTC) of "Legally Blonde" in July 2024 after asbestos was discovered in the building. This unfortunate event led to an extended closure as discussions for more ambitious regeneration plans commenced, fueled by the government's £200 million Barrow Transformation Fund.

John Edwards, the chairman of WMTC, emphasized the urgent need to reopen The Forum, stating that local theatre groups are facing significant financial losses that they simply cannot bear. He described this situation as dire, saying, "We are losing money, and these losses are not survivable." The Westmorland and Furness Council views the redevelopment as a unique opportunity to revitalize the town center, with officials acknowledging the theatre's central role in the cultural landscape of Barrow.

Edwards expressed the deep disappointment felt by WMTC members when their production was unexpectedly cut short. "We still had to cover all costs despite the cancellation; the cast had rehearsed for around six months, and it was incredibly challenging," he shared. While the group has sought alternative performance spaces, such as a church for their upcoming show "Sister Act," Edwards noted troubling signs with dwindling audience numbers affecting other non-profit organizations.

"We either need The Forum to reopen urgently or require a temporary theatre space in Barrow while we wait for the rebuild to happen," stated Edwards. "We cannot remain in this uncertain limbo indefinitely."

The Liberal Democrat-run council reiterated the significance of The Forum, describing it as a critical element of Barrow’s cultural identity. A spokesperson remarked, "Since we've been without it, the absence has been felt profoundly, especially by our committed local amateur performance community."

However, the council has initiated a public consultation to shape the future of the town center, aiming to create a space that the residents of Barrow can take pride in for many years to come. Edwards found the council's apparent lack of urgency particularly frustrating, expressing concern that the ongoing closure might alienate a generation of young people from the theatre arts and deprive schools and care homes of previously accessible discounted tickets.

In an area that currently offers limited opportunities, Edwards argued for the necessity of opening up the theatre scene to diverse audiences. He passionately concluded, "It’s not just about the theatre; it’s about fostering community engagement and creativity."

What are your thoughts on the role of local theatres in community life? Do you believe that the government should prioritize funding for arts venues like The Forum? Share your opinions in the comments!