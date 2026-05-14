The Impact of Screen Time in Schools: Fairfax Parents Speak Out (2026)

In Fairfax County, a growing chorus of parents and educators is calling for a reevaluation of the role of technology in the classroom, particularly for the youngest learners. The concern is not about the potential benefits of technology, but rather the unintended consequences of over-reliance on devices, from increased screen time to the widening achievement gap. This movement, led by groups like FCPS Parents for Intentional Technology, is a response to the realization that technology, while powerful, can also be a double-edged sword when not used judiciously.

One of the key issues highlighted by parents is the impact of excessive screen time on children's behavior and development. Michelle Dirst, a concerned parent, shares her experience with her son, who became hyperactive after spending most of the school day on his laptop. This is not an isolated incident; many parents are reporting similar behavioral changes in their children, prompting a closer look at the amount of time students are spending on devices.

The use of technology in the classroom is not inherently problematic. Digital textbooks and online resources can enhance learning, but the problem lies in the implementation. Liz Basalyga, a math teacher, points out that the digital focus has led to students struggling with basic skills like reading instructions and tackling multi-step problems. The reliance on technology for homework assignments, she argues, has replaced traditional methods like pencil and paper, which can be more effective for certain tasks.

The parents' group, FCPS Parents for Intentional Technology, is advocating for a tech advisory committee that includes both teachers and parents. They want to see a consistent approach to technology use across schools, with a focus on intentionality. This means using technology only when it is most helpful and ensuring that it does not replace core educational experiences like teacher-directed instruction, discussion, and hands-on learning.

The group is also concerned about the ease of access to inappropriate content. Megan Durst, another parent, notes that students are finding ways to access games and other content that is not suitable for their age. The county's response, using a multilayered approach to prevent inappropriate access, is not without flaws. One of the programs used to monitor device use and block websites crashes frequently, allowing students to bypass restrictions.

The impact of technology on the achievement gap is another critical issue. Dirst worries that the use of iPads in kindergarten has contributed to the widening gap, as her son's experience with meltdowns and increased screen time suggests. This is a concern shared by many, as the use of technology in early education can have long-lasting effects on learning and development.

In response to these concerns, Fairfax County Public Schools has issued a statement emphasizing that technology is one of the tools available to teachers and is not used for the majority of instruction. They also highlight the importance of limited and intentional technology use for the youngest students. However, the statement does not address the specific concerns raised by parents and educators, leaving a sense of uncertainty and unease.

From my perspective, the debate over technology in the classroom is not about whether it should be used or not, but rather how it should be used. The benefits of technology are undeniable, but so are the risks. The key is to strike a balance, to use technology intentionally and strategically, and to ensure that it enhances, rather than replaces, traditional teaching methods. The movement in Fairfax County is a call to action, a reminder that we must be vigilant in our use of technology and constantly evaluate its impact on our students.

In conclusion, the call for less screen time and more intentional technology use in Fairfax County is a necessary and timely one. It is a call that resonates with many, as the impact of technology on our children's development and learning is a concern that cannot be ignored. As we move forward, it is crucial that we listen to the voices of parents and educators, and work together to create a balanced and effective approach to technology in the classroom.