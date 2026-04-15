The Impact of Reduced Pharmacy Hours: Long Journeys for Medication (2026)

The recent trend of pharmacies reducing their weekend hours has sparked a concerning situation for patients across England. This issue, which has been exacerbated by budget constraints, has led to a significant reduction in pharmacy services, particularly affecting rural areas.

One in six pharmacies has cut back on weekend hours since 2022, resulting in a 20% loss of overall weekend opening times. This has forced patients to resort to alternative measures, such as visiting A&E departments or urgent treatment centers, especially for time-sensitive medications like the morning-after pill or emergency prescriptions.

The impact is felt most acutely in rural regions like Devon, Cornwall, and the Lake District, where access to pharmacies on weekends has become increasingly limited. For instance, in St Ives, Cornwall, residents now have to travel to Hayle or Penzance for pharmacy services, a significant inconvenience for those without easy transportation options. Similarly, in Windermere, Cumbria, a 10-mile drive is required to reach the nearest open pharmacy on Sundays.

This trend has disproportionately affected vulnerable groups, including disabled individuals, shift workers, and those without personal vehicles or reliable public transport. Patient advocacy groups have expressed concern about the potential consequences, highlighting how pharmacy closures or reduced hours can hinder access to essential medications and healthcare advice.

Olivier Picard, the chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), emphasizes the dire situation, stating that the pharmacy network in England is under immense strain due to years of deep cuts. He highlights the impact on rural communities, where residents are forced to travel long distances or seek hospital care for minor health issues on weekends or late at night.

Rebecca Curtayne, head of public affairs at Healthwatch England, echoes these concerns, noting that people rely on local pharmacies for timely advice and medication. She points out that cuts to weekend opening hours create difficulties for those with limited mobility or transportation access, especially in rural areas.

The Patients Association warns that this trend undermines the government's goal of strengthening community-based care. Rachel Power, the association's chief executive, emphasizes that local pharmacies are often the only accessible healthcare option for certain individuals, and their closure can lead to unnecessary GP or hospital visits.

While the Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson acknowledges the vital role of community pharmacies and highlights the government's funding uplift for the NHS, the reality on the ground suggests that more needs to be done to support pharmacies and ensure equitable access to healthcare services for all patients, regardless of their location or circumstances.