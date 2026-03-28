The IInspiration Signs with AEW: Multi-Year Deals, TNA Exit, and What's Next? (2026)

The IInspiration's move to AEW: A Tale of Long-Planned Destiny

The wrestling world was abuzz with the news of The IInspiration's signing with AEW, but the real story is not just about their arrival, it's about the journey that led them there. And it's a journey that started much earlier than you might think.

A Long-Awaited Arrival: Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, the dynamic duo known as The IInspiration, made their AEW debut on February 15 in Brisbane, Australia. But here's the twist: their signing was far from a spur-of-the-moment decision. According to insiders, AEW had been plotting this move for over a month before the official announcement.

The Multi-Year Commitment: This wasn't a one-off appearance or a trial run. AEW has secured both wrestlers for multiple years, indicating a serious investment in their talent. But why the long-term commitment? Perhaps it's a testament to the duo's undeniable star power and the potential AEW sees in them.

The Quiet Exit from TNA: While fans were still guessing their next move, The IInspiration had already parted ways with TNA. Their contracts had expired months earlier, and they had been working without formal agreements since then. This exit was reportedly on good terms, with no public drama, leaving the door open for their next big move.

The WWE Connection: WWE insiders had their suspicions. If McKay and Lee didn't appear at the Royal Rumble, they were likely headed to AEW. And that's exactly what happened. This subtle hint adds another layer of intrigue to the story.

AEW's Strategic Expansion: The IInspiration's signing fits perfectly into AEW's strategy to bolster their women's division. With the recent addition of Lena Kross, AEW is clearly making a statement about their commitment to female talent. But how will they utilize this iconic tag team?

Behind the Entrance Theme: An intriguing detail is the lyricist behind their entrance music. Harley Cameron is rumored to be the creative force behind their long-standing theme, adding a unique touch to their already captivating presence.

Now, the real question remains: will AEW push The IInspiration straight into the title scene, or will they take a more gradual approach? This decision could shape their future in AEW. And this is the part most fans are eager to see unfold. What do you think AEW should do with this powerhouse duo? Share your thoughts, and let's discuss the possibilities!