The Ground Effect Era: How F1 Teams Pushed the Limits (2026)

The 2022-2025 Formula 1 ground effect regulations were a meticulously crafted attempt to revolutionize grand prix racing. But, in a twist of fate, the cars became the very thing the rules aimed to prevent: a challenge to race closely. How did this happen?

The regulations aimed to reduce the reliance on top-body aerodynamics and instead harness the power of ground-effect venturi-tunnels for downforce. This, in theory, should have made it easier for cars to follow each other. But the teams had other ideas.

In 2022, following a rival car was significantly improved, with downforce levels dropping to only 85% at 10 meters and 95% at 20 meters behind. However, by 2025, these figures had deteriorated to 65% and 80%, respectively, sparking complaints from drivers about the difficulty of overtaking. But here's where it gets controversial.

The quest for 'raceability' was a central theme. F1 teams sought to control the aerodynamic wake, minimizing turbulence for the following car. The FIA's research emphasized the need to minimize aerodynamic outwash, which pushes airflow outward. The 2022 car designs, with simplified wing endplates, aimed to achieve this. But F1 teams, driven by performance, continued to pursue outwash.

Mercedes, for instance, introduced an endplate design with gaps for outwash airflow, which the rulemakers quickly closed. This cat-and-mouse game continued, with teams finding new ways to achieve outwash. The FIA identified three key areas that made following harder: front wing endplates, floor edges, and brake duct winglets. And this is the part most people miss: the regulations didn't foresee the extent of the problem, allowing too much freedom.

The regulations aimed to enable close racing, but the teams' relentless pursuit of performance undermined this. While other issues like porpoising and flexi-wings caused controversies, aerodynamic outwash was the primary culprit for the gradual decline in raceability during the ground effect era.

The FIA's intention to push back against rule-breaking innovations was codified in Article 3.2 of the technical regulations. However, implementing tweaks for 2025 faced resistance from teams. These issues were eventually addressed in the 2026 regulations, which also aimed to improve following through higher ride heights.

The rules also aimed to make the championship more competitive and unpredictable. While the 2025 season saw a close driver's championship battle, Red Bull's dominance in 2023 and the big four teams' winning streak complicate the picture. The regulations did narrow the performance gap, with the slowest team's average single-lap pace deficit at just 1.369% in 2025. This was achieved through prescriptive car design rules, increased spec parts, and open-source components, as well as spending and development limitations.

The cost cap and sliding scale of aerodynamic testing, introduced in 2021, played a crucial role in the 2022 rules revolution. These measures, combined with the ATR, ended the developmental arms race and contributed to teams' profitability and increased value. The regulations' impact on the health and stability of F1 teams is undeniable, even if the racing improvements fell short of expectations.

So, did the ground effect regulations succeed? While they fell short of delivering thrilling races, they significantly improved the financial health of the sport. What do you think? Did the regulations achieve their goals, or was it a case of good intentions gone awry?