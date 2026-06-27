The Greatest Singer in The Traveling Wilburys: Tom Petty and Jeff Lynne's Pick (2026)

The Traveling Wilburys: A Supergroup Where One Voice Stood Above Them All, Even to the Legends Themselves!

Imagine a band so packed with musical royalty that even seasoned rock veterans felt like newcomers. That was the magic of the Traveling Wilburys, a supergroup featuring George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty, and Jeff Lynne. For Petty and Lynne, joining forces with such titans was both a dream come true and a bit intimidating. It was an incredible opportunity to learn firsthand from the very artists who inspired their own musical journeys.

What's truly remarkable is how seamlessly these five distinct talents blended. In an industry where genuine band chemistry is rare and can't be manufactured, the Wilburys felt like destiny. The moment they harmonized on the opening lines of "Handle With Care," it was clear they were meant to make music together. This project also offered a welcome respite for both Petty and Lynne. Petty, after a less-than-inspired album and a personal setback with his house burning down, found a silver lining in taking a break from his band, the Heartbreakers. Similarly, Lynne, feeling creatively stagnant with ELO after years of the same album cycle, found new inspiration working with Harrison on his "Cloud Nine" album, which ultimately paved the way for the Wilburys.

While the idea of Dylan and Harrison sharing a stage might seem mind-blowing enough, the biggest surprise for many was Roy Orbison's decision to join. Orbison was already a legendary vocal idol for the band members. In fact, Harrison even crafted a part in "Handle With Care" specifically for Orbison's unmistakable voice. However, it wasn't just about having a star in the lineup; Orbison possessed a vocal talent that, according to Jeff Lynne, was unparalleled.

Lynne, who had worked with Orbison on his comeback album "Mystery Girl," was profoundly affected by his passing. He stated, "You can't replace Roy. It's impossible. Roy had the best voice of anybody I've ever heard in rock 'n' roll, just magnificent." This sentiment was echoed by Tom Petty, who revealed Orbison's own awareness of his exceptional talent. Petty recalled, "He knew he was the best singer alive, but he hadn't had a big hit record in a long time. God, he could sing! When he'd sing during the Wilbury sessions, we'd all just look at each other with big eyes. Even if he was just sitting at a table working out a song and singing, we'd go, 'Roy, quit it, you're driving me crazy.'" This powerful presence, this sheer vocal prowess, was palpable.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some might argue that the magic of the Traveling Wilburys diminished slightly on their second album after Orbison's passing. While the remaining members still produced solid tracks, and it's hard to find a truly 'bad' song featuring Harrison, Petty, Lynne, and Dylan, the absence of Orbison's unique, operatic vocal range was undeniable. For those who were captivated by his incredible voice on the first record, the subsequent material was always going to feel like a step down in that particular regard.

Even though Roy Orbison's time with the Traveling Wilburys was tragically cut short, it's heartening to know he ended his career at the absolute peak of his powers. For an artist whose contributions were perhaps overlooked by too many, receiving one last, legendary record to cap off his illustrious career is the kind of fitting farewell every musician dreams of.

What do you think? Was Roy Orbison truly the greatest singer in the Traveling Wilburys, or did his absence impact the band's overall magic more than we realize? Share your thoughts in the comments below!