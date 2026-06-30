The Future of Work: Youth Unemployment and AI's Impact (2026)

The Entitled and the AI-Crushed: A Tale of Modern Youth Unemployment

The job market is a battlefield, especially for young people, as youth unemployment rates soar to 11%. But what's causing this alarming trend? A toxic mix of entitlement and union demands, coupled with the relentless march of AI, is leaving a generation vulnerable.

The Entitlement Trap

Many young people today have been coddled in schools, shielded from the harsh realities of the working world. This over-protection fosters a sense of entitlement, where they believe the world owes them a job. But the job market is unforgiving, and this mindset can be a recipe for disaster. When faced with rejection, these individuals may struggle to adapt, feeling entitled to success rather than understanding the need for resilience and adaptability.

What's more, this entitlement often translates into unrealistic expectations. Young workers might demand high salaries, flexible hours, and immediate job satisfaction, without considering the needs of the employer. This disconnect between expectations and reality can lead to frustration and disillusionment.

Union Demands and AI's Rise

Unions, aiming to protect workers' rights, sometimes make demands that can inadvertently harm young employees. Rigid work conditions and high entry-level expectations may limit opportunities for those just starting. In a rapidly changing job market, unions must adapt their strategies to support the unique challenges faced by the younger generation.

Meanwhile, AI is transforming the job landscape. Automated systems can now perform tasks once done by humans, making certain roles obsolete. Young people, already struggling with a sense of entitlement, are now at risk of being 'culled' by AI. The very technology that was supposed to enhance our lives is now a threat to their careers.

A Call for Action

We must address this issue on multiple fronts. Firstly, education systems should prepare students for the realities of the job market, fostering resilience and adaptability. Secondly, unions need to reevaluate their strategies, ensuring they support young workers without limiting their opportunities. Lastly, businesses should invest in reskilling programs to help young people adapt to the AI-driven economy.

Personally, I believe this issue highlights a broader societal challenge. We've created a generation with high expectations but limited resilience. It's time to reevaluate our approach to education and employment, ensuring we equip young people with the skills and mindset to navigate an ever-changing job market. This isn't just about unemployment rates; it's about preparing our youth for a future where they can thrive, not just survive.