The Future of Walgreens: A Chicago Icon's Struggle (2026)

The beloved Walgreens, a cornerstone of Chicago's identity for over a century, is facing an uncertain and potentially devastating future. Imagine a world without the familiar green and orange sign on the corner, ready to save the day with forgotten milk, antibiotics for sick kids, or last-minute Halloween candy. This iconic drugstore, a trusted companion for generations, is now in the hands of private equity, an industry notorious for prioritizing profits over people. And this is where the story takes a troubling turn.

For Chicagoans, Walgreens is more than just a store; it's a symbol of community, a place where kids spent their allowance, teens experimented with makeup, and neighbors found solace in its convenience. But since its acquisition by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm, alarm bells have been ringing. Could this be the beginning of the end for a cherished institution?

Here's the part that should raise eyebrows: Sycamore financed a staggering $18.8 billion buyout of Walgreens with a mind-boggling 70.9% debt, far exceeding the industry average. This leveraged buyout model, a hallmark of private equity, often spells trouble for acquired companies. By burdening them with massive debt, resources that could fuel growth, innovation, and employee development are instead diverted to debt servicing, leaving these companies vulnerable to financial collapse. In fact, private equity-owned companies are disproportionately represented in corporate bankruptcies, with a shocking 56% of large U.S. corporate bankruptcies in 2024 linked to private equity involvement.

But here's where it gets even more concerning. A glance at Sycamore's track record reveals a pattern of cost-cutting measures and controversial decisions. Take Staples, for instance, which saw roughly one-third of its stores closed and countless workers laid off after Sycamore's acquisition. The firm also loaded Staples with debt, extracted a $1 billion dividend, and even transferred the retailer's $150 million headquarters to itself. Now, the same CEO responsible for these drastic measures at Staples, Mike Motz, has been appointed to lead Walgreens. Is history doomed to repeat itself?

The writing seems to be on the wall. Just weeks before Thanksgiving, Walgreens announced cuts to holiday pay for retail employees, and in October, news broke that the company would be closing its downtown Chicago offices and letting go of most of its communications team in 2026. With $13.33 billion in debt looming over its head, Walgreens is facing an uphill battle, especially considering the existing challenges of declining reimbursements, store closures, staff burnout, and plummeting consumer sentiment.

As we look ahead to 2026, the question remains: What will become of this once-thriving Chicago institution? If Sycamore's past behavior is any indication, the future looks bleak for Walgreens employees, customers, and the communities that depend on it. Is this the price we pay for private equity's profit-driven agenda? We can't help but wonder: Are we witnessing the slow demise of a beloved brand, or is there still hope for a turnaround? What do you think – is private equity's involvement in Walgreens a necessary evil, or a recipe for disaster? Let's hear your thoughts in the comments.