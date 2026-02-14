The Future of Olympic Sports: Uncomfortable Conversations and Reform (2026)

The Olympic Games are at a crossroads, and the future of several sports hangs in the balance. As Brisbane gears up to host the 2032 Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry has dropped a bombshell: a sweeping review of over 450 medal events across 40+ sports is underway. This isn't just about trimming the fat; it's about ensuring the Olympics remain relevant, exciting, and sustainable for generations to come. But here's where it gets controversial: some beloved sports might not make the cut, and others could unexpectedly cross over between Summer and Winter Games. Imagine cross-country running or cyclocross in the Winter Olympics—would that be a game-changer or a tradition-breaker?

Brisbane 2032 organizers, led by President Andrew Liveris, are surprisingly unfazed by the uncertainty. In fact, Liveris sees it as a golden opportunity. “We don’t know which sports will be included, and that’s a good thing,” he said at the IOC Summit in Milan. “This isn’t about timing our plans to fit the IOC’s agenda—it’s about aligning the Olympics with the future.” And this is the part most people miss: Brisbane’s delay in announcing its proposed sports isn’t a setback; it’s a strategic move to re-evaluate the entire program, including core sports, in one go.

Coventry’s Fit for the Future initiative is no small feat. It’s built on four pillars: the Youth Olympic Games, the Olympic program, protecting the female category, and commercial partnerships. The Olympic program working group, chaired by Karl Stoss, is tasked with finding the perfect balance between tradition and innovation. But how do you decide which sports stay and which go? And what happens when traditional sports want to cross seasonal boundaries?

Coventry is blunt: “We have to be honest about what works—and sometimes, more importantly, what doesn’t.” This means tough conversations and even tougher decisions. “These discussions might be uncomfortable, but they’re essential,” she added. “If we want the Games to thrive, we can’t cling to the past.”

Liveris is optimistic, framing this as a chance for Brisbane to shape the future of the Olympics. “Coventry wants a sports program fit for the future, and it’s happening right as we’re planning our Games,” he explained. “We’re not just interested in adding sports—we’re interested in adding the right sports.” He also highlighted the importance of existing venues, a lesson learned from the 2028 Los Angeles Games, which added six new sports but kept athlete numbers manageable by using pre-existing facilities. “Low-footprint sports are key,” Liveris noted. “Why build new venues when you don’t have to?”

Speaking of new sports, breaking—yes, breakdancing—has already made a pitch to Brisbane 2032. While Liveris called it “phenomenal” in Paris, he’s not convinced it deserves a repeat. “They’ve applied, but we’ll see,” he said, keeping his cards close to his chest. And this raises a bigger question: Should the Olympics prioritize global appeal or local flavor?

Coventry’s vision is clear: the Games must “remain inspiring for young people everywhere.” “Paris was a success, but that’s history,” she warned. “Resting on our laurels could be dangerous.” So, as Brisbane 2032 takes shape, one thing is certain: the Olympics are evolving, and not everyone will agree with the changes. What do you think? Are these reforms a step forward, or are they tampering with tradition? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!