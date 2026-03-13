The Future of Movie Theaters: Paramount's Acquisition of Warner Bros. and Its Impact (2026)

The Warner Bros. sale to Paramount over Netflix won't save movie theaters, but it might just be the lesser of two evils. The looming question for theater owners was whether to choose between a streaming giant or a traditional studio. With Netflix out of the bidding war, Paramount Skydance takes over, raising fears of consolidation and fewer new films on the big screen. The box office is still recovering from the pandemic and labor strikes, with ticket sales down 20% from pre-COVID times. An exhibition consultant says, 'Pick your poison; the battle will result in fewer major releases.'

With Netflix, exhibitors worried about the streaming behemoth's impact on the theatrical window. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos dismissed the moviegoing experience, but some operators were cautiously warming to Netflix, as Sarandos pledged to keep Warner Bros. films in theaters for 45 days. However, rivals and veterans doubt Netflix's commitment over time.

Chris Randleman, chief revenue officer at Flix Brewhouse, says, 'Netflix said all the right things, but we want more movies in theaters.' Paramount, led by CEO David Ellison, positions itself as the anti-Netflix, promising over 30 films in cinemas annually. Yet, some doubt this volume is realistic, as Paramount's current output is lower.

Paramount aims for $6 billion in cost savings by eliminating duplicative operations, likely impacting marketing and distribution. Analysts warn that releasing 30 films weekly is unrealistic due to manpower constraints. The theatrical window is also a concern, as Paramount has already shortened windows, and analysts predict further reduction.

David A. Gross notes that Paramount's exclusive theatrical windows are shorter than competitors, and this trend may continue. Quality control is another issue, as the bar for theatrical releases is high with the rise of streaming. Gross says, '30 wide releases is extremely unrealistic.'

The Disney-Fox merger is a cautionary tale, as it left the industry with one fewer major studio, and exhibitors predict a similar decline if the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger passes. Cinema United warns of a 40% consolidation of the domestic box office in a single studio's hands, impacting theater owners and movie fans.

Despite concerns, some feel relief that Paramount has the infrastructure to support the big screen. Randleman says, 'Paramount has the edge due to its theatrical history, and we hope they live up to their word.' The question remains: Can Paramount balance increased output with cost cuts and debt management? History suggests a cautious approach.