The Future of Electric Vehicles: All-Solid-State Battery Revolution (2026)

Get ready for a groundbreaking development in the world of electric vehicles! Donut Lab has unveiled what it claims to be the first all-solid-state battery that is production-ready, and this innovation could transform everything from cars to motorcycles and even heavy machinery. This startup, known for its futuristic in-wheel electric motor that powers Verge’s electric motorcycles, asserts that their liquid-free battery cells and modules are now available for global companies at a gigawatt-hour production capacity. With expectations high, Verge Motorcycles is set to introduce its updated TS Pro model as the very first all-solid-state-powered electric vehicle, with deliveries beginning in the first quarter of this year.

So, why should you care about this new battery? The answer is simple: it boasts impressive features that could outshine conventional lithium-ion batteries. This new type of battery is not only lighter and more energy-dense, but it also offers faster charging, enhanced safety, and an extended lifespan, delivering significantly greater range compared to traditional batteries that use liquid electrolytes.

Donut Lab highlights that their all-solid-state battery can achieve an energy density of 400 watt-hours per kilogram and can be charged completely in just five minutes. This remarkable feat allows for up to 100,000 charging cycles without the common limitation of capping the charge at 80%. In contrast, many of today's leading lithium-ion batteries offer around 250-300 watt-hours per kilogram and typically last for no more than 5,000 cycles, often requiring users to limit their charge.

What’s particularly intriguing is the battery's resilience to extreme temperatures. Donut Lab claims that their solid-state battery retains over 99% of its capacity even in harsh conditions—functioning perfectly at -22°F (-30°C) and up to 212°F (100°C).

When it comes to safety, Donut Lab assures consumers that these batteries will not ignite if they become damaged. Moreover, the materials used in their construction are widely available, avoiding reliance on rare components. While specifics on the materials used weren’t disclosed, the company emphasized that its battery is entirely eco-friendly and made from globally sourced materials, thereby reducing potential geopolitical supply chain issues. Additionally, Donut Lab states that producing these solid-state cells is less expensive than manufacturing similar lithium-ion batteries.

As a practical example of these advancements, consider Verge’s TS Pro motorcycle. Previously equipped with a conventional lithium-ion battery offering a city driving range of 217 miles and a charging time of under 35 minutes, the latest model powered by Donut’s all-solid-state battery maintains that same range but introduces a larger battery option that extends it to 370 miles. More impressively, the charging time has plummeted to under 10 minutes, allowing riders to enjoy a coffee while waiting for their bike to recharge.

Donut Lab's CEO, Marko Lehtimäki, pointed out that despite the clear advantages of solid-state batteries, the timeline for their commercial availability has often been uncertain. "At Donut Lab, we assert that solid-state batteries are ready for integration into production vehicles right now," he stated. With Donut's innovative solid-state battery poised for major production, we can expect to see it in action on roads, starting in Q1.

To see this pioneering technology firsthand, don’t miss Donut Lab's showcase at CES 2026, which kicks off on January 6 in Las Vegas.

We want to hear from you! How do you feel about the future of solid-state batteries? What impacts do you think they will have on the electric vehicle market? Share your thoughts in the comments below!