The Future of AI: Data Centres vs. Local Devices (2026)

Imagine a future where the mighty data centers, those behemoths of the digital world, are no longer the sole powerhouses of AI. Instead, the humble smartphone could become the new king, thanks to the innovative minds at Perplexity AI. Their CEO, Aravind Srinivas, recently made waves by suggesting that powerful, personalized AI tools could run on the hardware already in our devices, eliminating the need for massive data centers.

But here's where it gets controversial: while companies like Apple and Microsoft are already incorporating on-device AI processing in their premium gadgets, the general consensus is that standard equipment just can't handle the powerful processing required for AI. Jonathan Evans, director of Total Data Centre Solutions, puts it simply: it's a long-term 'if and when' scenario.

Data centers, traditionally huge warehouses packed with powerful computers, are the backbone of our digital lives. From video streaming to online banking, they drive the AI that powers our daily tasks. But what if we could shrink these giants?

Enter the tiny data center revolution. A few years ago, a data center the size of a washing machine made headlines by warming a public swimming pool in Devon, UK. Since then, we've seen innovative uses of small data centers, from heating homes to powering offices.

And this is the part most people miss: these small data centers could be the key to reducing latency and improving response times, especially in densely populated areas. Mark Bjornsgaard, founder of DeepGreen, believes every public building should house a small data center, creating a vast network that provides heating as a bonus. He envisions London as a giant, yet-to-be-built data center.

Amanda Brock, head of OpenUK, agrees. She predicts the data center myth will burst over time, with derelict buildings and closed shops being repurposed into small, efficient data centers.

But some are thinking even bigger, or rather, higher. Avi Shabtai, CEO of Ramon Space, suggests space as the ultimate frontier for small, scalable data centers, offering efficiency and flexibility in orbit.

Back on Earth, the debate rages on. While some argue that fewer, larger data centers are needed, others believe processing will move to handheld devices or home routers. And what about the AI tools themselves?

Large Language Models, the powerful AI chatbots we know, have their flaws. Businesses are now opting for bespoke enterprise AI tools, trained on their own data, which are more accurate and require less computing power.

Dr. Sasha Luccioni, AI and climate lead at Hugging Face, notes a paradigm shift from large models to smaller, more tailored ones. But what about national security?

Alan Woodward, a computer security expert from Surrey University, argues that small data centers could be less of a target, reducing the impact of potential breaches.

And there's an environmental benefit too. Luccioni suggests that moving away from large data centers, which consume vast resources, makes sense for sustainability.

So, is small the new big? The future of data centers and AI is an exciting, controversial topic, and we want to hear your thoughts. Do you think small data centers are the way forward, or do you have a different vision for the future of digital infrastructure? Let us know in the comments!