The Exorcist Movie (2027) - Official Trailer | Mike Flanagan, Scarlett Johansson (2026)

Get ready for a spine-chilling showdown at the box office in spring 2027—because Mike Flanagan’s reimagined The Exorcist is finally on its way. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can a modern retelling of this iconic horror classic truly capture the terror of the original, or will it fall victim to the curse of remakes? Let’s dive in.

Mike Flanagan, the mastermind behind hits like The Fall of the House of Usher, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck, is bringing his signature style to The Exorcist. Starring Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson and rising star Jacobi Jupe (fresh off his breakout role in Hamnet), the film is set to hit theaters on March 12, 2027. Originally slated for a 2024 release, production delays pushed it back, leaving fans eagerly waiting for this “radical new take” on the legendary franchise. Flanagan isn’t just directing—he’s also writing and producing, ensuring his vision remains intact.

See Also
Indiana Jones Future Uncertain: Outgoing Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Speaks OutParasakthi Box Office Collections: Sivakarthikeyan Film Earns Rs 2 Lakhs on Day 19Chris Pratt Batman Update: Is He Joining the DCU?Dhurandhar 2: Unveiling the Truth Behind Release Date Rumors

For the uninitiated, the original The Exorcist (1973), directed by William Friedkin, is a horror masterpiece. It follows a desperate mother (Ellen Burstyn) who enlists two Catholic priests to save her 12-year-old daughter (Linda Blair) from demonic possession. The film was a cultural phenomenon, grossing $441 million worldwide and earning 10 Oscar nominations. And this is the part most people miss: Its impact on cinema was so profound that it set the standard for horror films for decades to come.

See Also
Wu Lei's Studio Fights Back Against Alleged Intimate Photo Scam

Fast forward to 2021, when Universal dropped a jaw-dropping $400 million to secure the rights for a new Exorcist trilogy. The first installment, 2023’s The Exorcist: Believer, brought back Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil and raked in $136 million globally. Flanagan’s version, however, won’t be a direct sequel to Believer—instead, it’ll exist in the same universe as the 1973 classic, offering a fresh yet familiar experience.

Behind the scenes, the film is a powerhouse collaboration. Produced by David Robinson, Jason Blum, and Flanagan himself, with Alexandra Magistro and Ryan Turek as executive producers, it’s a joint effort from Blumhouse-Atomic Monster, Morgan Creek Entertainment, and Flanagan’s Red Room Pictures. This marks Flanagan’s fourth project with Blumhouse, following Oculus (2013), Hush (2016), and Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016). His latest work, The Life of Chuck (2024), even snagged the TIFF audience award, proving his knack for storytelling.

Here’s the burning question: With Flanagan’s track record and the weight of the Exorcist legacy, will this new film redefine horror for a modern audience, or will it struggle to escape the shadow of its predecessor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—are you excited, skeptical, or somewhere in between? One thing’s for sure: Spring 2027 can’t come soon enough.

The Exorcist Movie (2027) - Official Trailer | Mike Flanagan, Scarlett Johansson (2026)

References

Top Articles
Youssef Chermiti's Hat-trick: Rangers Stun Leaders Hearts
US Teen Dies of Cancer After Fighting for Father's Release from ICE Custody
Trump's Secret Promise to Netanyahu: Supporting Israel's Strike on Iran's Missiles
Latest Posts
Influencer Couple's £6M Mansion Makeover: Local Controversy & Instagram Drama
GLP-1 Side Effects: Are They 'Worth It' for Weight Loss? Real User Experiences!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Reed Wilderman

Last Updated:

Views: 5853

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (72 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Reed Wilderman

Birthday: 1992-06-14

Address: 998 Estell Village, Lake Oscarberg, SD 48713-6877

Phone: +21813267449721

Job: Technology Engineer

Hobby: Swimming, Do it yourself, Beekeeping, Lapidary, Cosplaying, Hiking, Graffiti

Introduction: My name is Reed Wilderman, I am a faithful, bright, lucky, adventurous, lively, rich, vast person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.