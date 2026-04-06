The Evolution of Trot Music: From Colonial Korea to AI-Generated Remixes (2026)

The comeback of a beloved genre: a new twist on an old favorite

The soulful sounds of trot, once ridiculed as outdated, are making a comeback, but this time with a modern twist.

In the world of South Korean music, trot has a rich history, dating back to the 1930s. With its roots in Korean folk traditions and influences from Japanese enka and Western jazz, trot has become an iconic genre, often expressing a deep-seated emotion known as "han" - a feeling of sorrow and longing shaped by Korea's past. The lyrics of trot songs typically tell stories of love, separation, and the comfort of home.

Trot's distinctive two-beat rhythm, reminiscent of the American foxtrot, has produced some of the country's earliest music superstars. However, in recent years, it struggled to keep up with the global phenomenon of K-pop.

But here's where it gets interesting: trot is making a comeback, and this time, it's thanks to social media and AI.

Korean content creators are using generative AI to transform popular K-pop songs into catchy trot tunes, complete with AI-generated visuals of idols in classic trot fashion. These videos have gone viral, attracting hundreds of thousands of views on platforms like Instagram, Line, and YouTube.

While some critics raise concerns about copyright and the authenticity of this trend, others argue that it's a refreshing take on a beloved genre. The use of AI has allowed trot to reach a younger audience, offering a unique twist on the polished K-pop sounds they're accustomed to.

And this is the part most people miss: the emotional weight of trot.

Trot songs often delve into the depths of human emotion, expressing the sorrow and resilience of a nation's history. The genre's use of minor scales and vocal techniques like heavy vibrato and kkeokgi add to its emotional impact.

The revival of trot has been led by a new generation of performers, with reality TV-style audition programs showcasing the talent of aspiring singers. One such success story is Lim Young-woong, who won a televised trot competition in 2020, becoming a household name and performing at Seoul's World Cup Stadium alongside K-pop giants.

However, some critics question whether younger singers can truly capture the essence of a genre so emotionally charged. There's a mismatch between the market's output and the demand from older listeners with greater spending power.

So, will trot ever truly break into the mainstream?

Music critic Jung Minjae believes that while there are many talented young trot singers, the genre may struggle to produce mega-hit songs like those of the 2000s. He argues that the AI-generated trot trend is more about curiosity surrounding AI than a genuine appreciation for the genre.

"People are not genuinely enjoying trot as a genre through this trend," he says. "They're experimenting with advanced technology."

But for some creators, like YouTuber "Ppong Me the Money," the experience has been eye-opening. He initially joined the trend, producing AI-generated trot videos, but has since taken them down due to copyright issues. He now sees trot as more than just cheesy music; it's a genre deeply rooted in the Korean experience, a survivor of the 20th Century's upheavals.

As the older fans of trot age, the genre's future may depend on its ability to connect with younger and middle-aged listeners. Will AI-generated trot be the key to its survival? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on this unique twist on a classic genre? Do you think AI-generated trot has a future, or is it just a passing fad? Let us know in the comments!