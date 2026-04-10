The Evolution of Moira Rose: Catherine O'Hara's Iconic Character on Schitt's Creek (2026)

The passing of a comedy legend: Catherine O'Hara's final interview reveals her creative genius.

In a time when face-to-face interactions were a distant dream, I often reflected on the privilege of interviewing Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy for the iconic 'Schitt's Creek.' This lunch meeting, on February 28, 2020, at the Huntley Hotel in Santa Monica, would become a cherished memory, as it was one of O'Hara's last interviews before her untimely passing.

The focus of our conversation was the beloved character Moira Rose, a role O'Hara embraced with passion. Eugene Levy recounted how he called O'Hara to join the show, a request from CBC that thrilled her. But when he mentioned the summer filming schedule, O'Hara, in her signature style, quipped, 'Eugene, do you even know me?' She, like many Canadians, cherished her summer cottage traditions. And so, the filming schedule was adjusted to spring.

Looking back, I realize how fortunate I was to have this encounter. O'Hara's death is a profound loss for comedy and the entertainment world. Engaging in a conversation about her craft and a character she cherished is a testament to the unique access this profession offers. I was aware of this privilege then, and the laughter-filled lunch remains a cherished memory, even after all my questions were answered.

O'Hara had a distinct vision for Moira's appearance and voice. She brought visual aids to her initial meeting with the Levys, including photos of socialite Daphne Guinness. Eugene Levy, beaming with pride for his son, recalled how Daniel struggled to keep up with O'Hara's ideas. Moira's voice and accent, however, proved more elusive. O'Hara attempted to convey her thoughts via email, but as she humorously admitted, 'I was giving you nothing!' And then, they heard it—Moira's voice for the first time. 'Unreal,' Eugene Levy marveled. O'Hara's talent for creating unique characters was on full display.

The cast's chemistry was evident from the start. O'Hara recalled the pilot episode, where Alexis and David bicker over bedroom placement, and she quoted Moira's memorable line, 'You get murdered first!' The laughter and camaraderie between O'Hara and Levy were infectious, and they fondly reminisced about their past collaborations.

When Emmy nominations came up, O'Hara playfully chided me, 'Don't say that!' She wanted to stay grounded, despite the show's eventual sweep of the Emmy comedy categories that September. (For more insights, a Q&A version of this interview is available, where O'Hara hilariously defines Moira's term 'callipygian ass.')

As lunch concluded, I paid the bill to avoid an awkward elevator ride with them. The couple at the next table, captivated by our conversation, asked if they were married. I explained they were lifelong colleagues and close friends, leaving them slightly disappointed.

I left 30 minutes later, only to find Levy and O'Hara still engaged in lively conversation at the valet stand. After a warm greeting, I retrieved my car, but the image of them laughing and chatting in my rearview mirror stayed with me.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Was Moira Rose a reflection of O'Hara's own personality, or a carefully crafted character? And how did O'Hara's passing impact the show's legacy? These questions linger, inviting fans and critics alike to ponder the genius of Catherine O'Hara and her unforgettable portrayal of Moira Rose.