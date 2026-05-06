The End of an Era: Realscreen, NATPE, and Kidscreen Discontinued (2026)

In the ever-evolving landscape of media and entertainment, the recent closure of Realscreen and NATPE by their owner, Brunico, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by traditional TV trade shows in the digital age. The decision, attributed to "ongoing industry consolidation," highlights a broader trend of consolidation and disruption that is reshaping the industry. This development prompts a deeper exploration of the factors driving these changes and the implications for the future of media events.

The Changing Face of Media Events

The closure of Realscreen and NATPE is not an isolated incident. It is part of a larger narrative of consolidation and adaptation in the media industry. The rise of streaming services and the shift in consumer behavior have significantly impacted the traditional TV landscape. Major streamers, like Netflix, have consolidated their influence in a buyer's market, reducing the need for events like Realscreen. This shift reflects a broader trend of consolidation in the content production business, as noted by Brunico CEO Russell Goldstein.

The Impact on Unscripted Producers

One of the key factors contributing to the closure of Realscreen is the ongoing headwinds for unscripted producers. The meltdown of the pay-TV bundle, which long sustained unscripted hits across a range of networks, has become an insurmountable problem. This development underscores the vulnerability of unscripted producers in the face of changing consumer preferences and the rise of streaming services. The consolidation of the industry has led to a shift in the types of constituents attending NATPE, with a less-lucrative mix of streaming vendors, production companies, and Hispanic media specialists.

The Role of Media Events in the Evolving Landscape

Despite the closure of Realscreen and NATPE, it is essential to recognize the ongoing role of media events in the evolving landscape. Kidscreen, for instance, will continue to cover daily news and provide analysis to subscribers, handing out annual awards recognizing talent and programming. This highlights the importance of media events as forums for thought leadership, benchmark best-in-class content, and deliver the dedicated daily intel needed to stay informed. The closure of Realscreen and NATPE also underscores the need for media events to adapt to the changing landscape, focusing on emerging opportunities and new partners.

The Future of Media Events

As the market evolves, media events must continue to provide a forum for thought leadership, benchmark best-in-class content, and deliver the dedicated daily intel needed to stay informed. The closure of Realscreen and NATPE serves as a wake-up call for the industry, highlighting the need for innovation and adaptation. The future of media events will depend on their ability to evolve with the changing landscape, focusing on emerging opportunities and new partners. The closure of Realscreen and NATPE also underscores the importance of media events as platforms for connecting audiences with emerging opportunities and innovation.

In conclusion, the closure of Realscreen and NATPE by Brunico is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by traditional TV trade shows in the digital age. The decision reflects a broader trend of consolidation and disruption in the media industry, driven by the rise of streaming services and changing consumer behavior. Despite the closure, media events remain vital to the communities they serve, providing a forum for thought leadership, benchmark best-in-class content, and delivering the dedicated daily intel needed to stay informed. The future of media events will depend on their ability to adapt to the changing landscape, focusing on emerging opportunities and new partners.