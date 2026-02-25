The Emotional Burden of Young Caregivers: Insights from Japan (2026)

Imagine a child shouldering the weight of caring for a loved one—a responsibility that even seasoned adults find daunting. This is the reality for an increasing number of young carers in Japan, where an aging population has thrust children and teenagers into roles they’re often ill-prepared for. But here’s where it gets even more complex: while the physical toll of caregiving is evident, the emotional and psychological impact on these young individuals remains shrouded in mystery. And this is the part most people miss—the hidden struggles and surprising resilience of these young heroes.

To shed light on this overlooked issue, Professor Bing Niu and Dr. Ziyan Wang from Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Economics conducted a groundbreaking study. They surveyed 1,581 young carers aged 15 to 19 across Japan in two distinct periods: once in 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2024, as the world adjusted to a post-pandemic reality. Their goal? To unravel how caregiving burdens shape the mental and emotional landscapes of these young individuals.

The researchers employed two powerful tools: the Kessler 6-Item Psychological Distress Scale, which measures psychological stress, and the Positive and Negative Outcomes of Caring questionnaire, which captures the subjective experiences of carers. By combining these, the study painted a detailed picture of the emotional highs and lows young carers endure. For instance, while many reported feelings of stress and overwhelm, others expressed a profound sense of pride and accomplishment—a duality that’s rarely discussed.

Here’s where it gets controversial: The 2024 survey revealed that both positive and negative emotions were more pronounced than in 2021. Does this mean the burden has intensified, or could it suggest that young carers are becoming more self-aware and vocal about their experiences? Dr. Wang hints at a fascinating possibility: as societal understanding and support for young carers grow, these individuals may be embracing their roles with greater confidence, even as the challenges persist.

Professor Niu emphasizes the need for tailored support, stating, ‘It is crucial to develop assistance that addresses the unique circumstances of each young carer.’ This raises a thought-provoking question: Are we doing enough to recognize and support these young individuals, or are we inadvertently overlooking their needs?

Published in Scientific Reports, this study not only highlights the resilience of young carers but also challenges us to rethink how we approach their well-being.

Source: Wang, Z. & Niu, B. (2025). Care burden and outcomes in young carers during and after the COVID‑19 pandemic: psychological distress and cognitive–emotional aspects. Scientific Reports. doi: 10.1038/s41598-025-22652-5. Read the full study here.