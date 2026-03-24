The Elder Scrolls Online 2026: Biggest Changes Since 2016! (Seasons, Battle Pass, Free DLC & More) (2026)

Get ready for a massive shake-up in the world of The Elder Scrolls Online! The year 2026 promises to be a game-changer, and I'm here to break down all the exciting developments for you. But first, let's set the scene: ZeniMax Online is about to revolutionize the MMO experience, and it's going to be a wild ride!
The Big Changes Coming to ESO:
Seasonal Content: Prepare for a more conventional seasonal structure, with new experiences and reasons to explore older regions. Each season will last three months, and we're kicking things off with Season Zero: Dawn and Dusk, bringing a new Group Event Zone, The Night Market, to life.
Battle Pass System: Introducing Tamriel Tomes, a battle pass-style system filled with unlockable items. Premium Tomes will offer even more rewards, and players can work through them indefinitely. This new system replaces daily login rewards and Endeavors, encouraging players to explore Tamriel on their terms.
Free Content and DLC: ZeniMax is making a bold move by rolling past DLCs, like Orsinium and Thieves Guild, into the base game for free. This means all players can access these expansions without an additional cost.
Class Changes and Improvements: Get ready for revamps to the Dragon Knight class and two-handed weapons. Additionally, players will enjoy account-wide outfit slots, backbar XP leveling, and free skill and attribute respeccing. The Werewolf skill line is also getting some love.
New Trials and Events: Season One will bring new quests, story missions, and a fresh exploration of the Daedric Prince Sheogorath. Season Two introduces naval battles with the High Seas of Tamriel event, and group dungeons will get solo modes. Skyrim will also get a new world event called Dynamic Storms.
The Controversy and the Challenge:
Here's where it gets interesting: ZeniMax is taking a big risk with this new structure. The Elder Scrolls Online is an aging game, and it needs to prove its worth to stay relevant in the mass-multiplayer space. The challenge is to create engaging enough content to bring avid players back to older regions and make the battle passes more rewarding than existing features.
Can ZeniMax pull it off? I believe so, but they'll need to convince long-time fans, which won't be an easy feat. The developer's new focus on transparency and community feedback could be a game-changer.
So, what do you think about these upcoming changes? Are you excited for the future of The Elder Scrolls Online? Drop a comment and let us know your thoughts!
Stay tuned for more Elder Scrolls Online coverage this week, including a deep dive into Season Zero and Update 49, future cross-play updates, and more.