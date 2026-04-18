The Early Bird Show: Braden Wells' Morning Radio Mix | February 16, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a musical journey like no other! The Early Bird Show is here to brighten your mornings, and it's a treat for all you early risers. Hosted by a talented trio, this radio show will kickstart your day with an eclectic mix of tunes.
But wait, there's a twist! The show's lineup is not your average playlist. Starting with Maria Somerville's soothing tunes on Mondays and Tuesdays, the week begins on a calm note. But here's where it gets interesting... Wednesdays and Thursdays bring a burst of energy with Spirit Blue, and Fridays are all about Jack Rollo's unique vibe.
And now, the moment you've been waiting for—the tracklist that will have you tapping your feet from 7 to 9 am:
- Mandible Chatter - Forty Mile Lullaby
- Boli Group - Toxica
- Georges Ivanovitch Gurdjieff, Thomas De Hartmann, and Cecil Lytle - Prayer And Despair
- Otro - Fiends Forever
- Miles Davis - He Loved Him Madly
- Dawda Jobarteh - (Take My Hand And Let's Go To) The Red Desert
- Simon Diaz - Tonada De Luna Llena
- Oldřich Janota - Jiná Krajina
- Madrid - Téo
- Alison Farrell - Millie's Not Afraid
- Empress - Kobe
- Aventuras De Kirlian - Ladrones De Carbon
- Mickeranno - Fotocopiandoti
- Roberto Musci and Giovanni Venosta - Batida De Coca
- Bizarre - Ebeanol
- Transient Waves - 20th Century Blues
- Mickeranno - Da Un'Atra Parte
- The Declining Winter - Yorkcitythree
- Madrid - Magree
- Village Of Savoonga - My Mind Your Mind
- Carmine - Non, Ne Discute Pas La Vérité
- Yorck Street - Preamp
A show for the morning birds, but is it for everyone? Tune in on the 16th of February 2026, and decide for yourself. Will this unique blend of hosts and music become your new morning ritual? Share your thoughts below!