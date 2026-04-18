The Early Bird Show: Braden Wells' Morning Radio Mix | February 16, 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a musical journey like no other! The Early Bird Show is here to brighten your mornings, and it's a treat for all you early risers. Hosted by a talented trio, this radio show will kickstart your day with an eclectic mix of tunes.

But wait, there's a twist! The show's lineup is not your average playlist. Starting with Maria Somerville's soothing tunes on Mondays and Tuesdays, the week begins on a calm note. But here's where it gets interesting... Wednesdays and Thursdays bring a burst of energy with Spirit Blue, and Fridays are all about Jack Rollo's unique vibe.

And now, the moment you've been waiting for—the tracklist that will have you tapping your feet from 7 to 9 am:

Mandible Chatter - Forty Mile Lullaby

Boli Group - Toxica

Georges Ivanovitch Gurdjieff, Thomas De Hartmann, and Cecil Lytle - Prayer And Despair

Otro - Fiends Forever

Miles Davis - He Loved Him Madly

Dawda Jobarteh - (Take My Hand And Let's Go To) The Red Desert

Simon Diaz - Tonada De Luna Llena

Oldřich Janota - Jiná Krajina

Madrid - Téo

Alison Farrell - Millie's Not Afraid

Empress - Kobe

Aventuras De Kirlian - Ladrones De Carbon

Mickeranno - Fotocopiandoti

Roberto Musci and Giovanni Venosta - Batida De Coca

Bizarre - Ebeanol

Transient Waves - 20th Century Blues

Mickeranno - Da Un'Atra Parte

The Declining Winter - Yorkcitythree

Madrid - Magree

Village Of Savoonga - My Mind Your Mind

Carmine - Non, Ne Discute Pas La Vérité

Yorck Street - Preamp

A show for the morning birds, but is it for everyone? Tune in on the 16th of February 2026, and decide for yourself. Will this unique blend of hosts and music become your new morning ritual? Share your thoughts below!