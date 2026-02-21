The Eagles Announce Retirement: Farewell Tour and New Album (2026)

Get ready for a bittersweet moment in music history! The Eagles, a legendary classic rock band, are bidding farewell to their fans after an incredible journey.

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, co-founder Don Henley revealed that 2026 will likely mark the end of the band's iconic career. But here's the twist: despite announcing their retirement, they've added two new concerts to their schedule, leaving fans with a mix of emotions.

"This year will probably be it," Henley shared with CBS. "I've hinted at this before, but I truly feel we're reaching the end. And that's okay. I'm at peace with it."

The Eagles, known for their timeless hits like "Hotel California" and "Take It Easy," have been a dominant force in the music industry for decades. Their influence and impact are undeniable, with Henley expressing his gratitude for being part of something enduring in an increasingly ephemeral world.

However, the band's decision to retire raises intriguing questions. Why now? What does the future hold for these musical legends? And most importantly, will their final performances live up to the high standards they've set over the years?

And this is the part most people miss: The Eagles' retirement isn't just about the music. It's about the human stories behind the songs. Henley, now 78, wants to spend more time with his family, grow vegetables, and travel without the constraints of a music tour. He yearns to explore the world beyond airports and hotel rooms, to truly immerse himself in the places he's performed.

The Eagles' journey has been a remarkable one, with their 1976 album "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975" achieving the unprecedented feat of becoming the first quadruple diamond album, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. It's a testament to their enduring popularity and cultural impact.

So, as we bid farewell to The Eagles, let's celebrate their incredible legacy.