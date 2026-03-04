The Devil Wears Prada 2 Official Trailer - Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Return (2026)

Get ready for a stylish reunion! The highly anticipated trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has arrived, and it's a fashionista's dream come true. Twenty years after the iconic original, the legendary Meryl Streep and the talented Anne Hathaway are back to grace our screens.

This time, the story delves deeper into the cutthroat world of fashion and media. Streep reprises her role as the formidable Miranda Priestly, now navigating the challenges of print journalism's decline. But here's where it gets intriguing: she's up against Emily Blunt's character, her former assistant turned powerful executive. And this power struggle is not just about fashion; it's a battle for survival in a changing industry.

The original film captivated audiences with its portrayal of Andrea Sachs (Hathaway) and her journey as Priestly's assistant. It explored the delicate balance between ambition and personal life, leaving many viewers wondering about the cost of success. With a global box office success of $326 million, it's safe to say the film left an indelible mark.

The sequel promises an impressive ensemble cast, with returning favorites and exciting new additions. Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman will join Streep and Hathaway, while Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall step in as their love interests. Plus, get ready for some serious star power with Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga, and Pauline Chalamet joining the fashion frenzy. However, fans might be disappointed to learn that Adrian Grenier, who played Sachs' boyfriend, will not be returning.

With the original director, David Frankel, and screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, at the helm, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to release on May 1, 2026, by 20th Century Studios. And this is the part most people miss—it's not just a sequel; it's a reflection of how the fashion and media landscape has evolved over two decades.

Are you excited for this long-awaited reunion? Do you think the sequel will live up to the original's success? Share your thoughts below, and let's discuss the impact of this iconic film's legacy!

