The Devil Wears Prada 2: Andy's Return to Runway - Official Trailer Breakdown (2026)

The highly anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada' is set to hit theaters on May 1st, 2025, and the trailer teases a dramatic return for Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as the new features editor of Runway magazine. In the trailer, Andy's former boss, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), doesn't even remember her, leaving Andy to navigate the cutthroat world of high fashion once again. The sequel introduces a new dynamic as Andy finds herself in a position of power, much to the chagrin of her former frenemy, Emily (Emily Blunt). The trailer also hints at a potential love triangle as Andy's confidence grows, and her eyebrows remain intact. The original film, based on Lauren Weisberger's novel, launched Hathaway's career, and the sequel promises to explore Miranda's perspective as she grapples with the changing landscape of the print industry. With a stellar cast including Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman, as well as newcomers like Kenneth Branagh and Lady Gaga, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is poised to be a fashion-forward, dramatic extravaganza that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

