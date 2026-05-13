The Debt Crisis in Africa: Top 10 Countries with Highest Debt-to-GDP Ratios (2026)

Debt is suffocating Africa's economic growth, and the numbers are staggering. Here's a revealing look at the 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios, shedding light on a critical issue that could shape the continent's future.

The Debt Dilemma

Many African nations are caught in a debt trap, struggling to balance development needs with the burden of repayment. As the cost of borrowing soars and currencies weaken, governments face a daunting challenge: how to finance progress without sinking into financial distress?

Global Debt Snapshot

The world is drowning in debt, with global debt levels reaching unprecedented heights. According to the Institute of International Finance, global debt stood at a staggering 380% of GDP in Q4 2025. This means that for every dollar of economic output, there is nearly four dollars of debt. And this burden is not evenly distributed.

African Debt Crisis

In Africa, the situation is particularly concerning. Here are the top 10 indebted African countries by total debt-to-GDP:

Senegal (156%): Government debt is the primary driver, with minimal household borrowing, leaving the country vulnerable to fiscal policy changes. Zambia (120%) and Mozambique (118%): Both countries have high sovereign debt, posing significant risks to their economies. See Also Brazil and India Collaborate to Diversify Rare Earths Supply South Africa (149%) and Tunisia (143%): These nations have more diverse debt structures, with substantial household and corporate borrowing, indicating developed financial markets. Morocco (124%), Rwanda (113%), Egypt (102%), and Kenya (100%): These countries have moderate government debt but increasing private sector involvement, though public borrowing remains the main contributor.

The Sovereign Debt Conundrum

What sets Africa apart is the dominance of sovereign debt. Unlike advanced economies, where corporate and household borrowing lead, African governments bear the brunt. This makes African economies susceptible to external factors like exchange rate fluctuations and global interest rate hikes.

Controversial Solutions?

But here's where it gets controversial: some argue that debt relief and restructuring are necessary to avoid a crisis. Others believe it could encourage reckless borrowing. And this is the part most people miss—the potential impact on foreign relations and investment. How should African nations navigate this delicate balance?

The African debt crisis is a complex issue with no easy solutions. What do you think is the best approach to addressing this challenge? Share your thoughts and let's spark a constructive debate!