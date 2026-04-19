The Dark Side of Delivery Apps: Small Restaurants Struggle (2026)

The rise of third-party delivery apps during the pandemic has left a bitter taste for some small restaurant owners. What was once a lifeline has now become a burden, threatening the very existence of these businesses. Hitesh Jagad, co-owner of Kirtida Kitchen, paints a stark picture of an industry struggling to stay afloat amidst a sea of challenges.

The Curse of Convenience

High commission fees, paid rankings, delayed payouts, and shifting customer loyalty have combined to erode the already fragile profit margins of the food service industry. Jagad describes it as working for these apps, managing restaurants on their behalf, with little to no support or risk-sharing. It's a one-sided partnership, he argues, where restaurants are at the mercy of these platforms.

The issue is not just about the financial burden. It's about control and visibility. In today's digital age, restaurants feel compelled to use these services to remain relevant and competitive. Without them, they risk losing customers entirely. Jagad believes third-party delivery apps have monopolized the industry, leaving restaurants dependent and vulnerable.

A Perfect Storm

The restaurant industry is facing multiple challenges beyond the delivery app dilemma. Inflation, rising utility costs, labor issues, and changing consumer behavior have created a perfect storm. Prospective customers, feeling the pinch of inflation, are dining out less frequently and spending less when they do. This further squeezes the industry's already tight margins.

Tony Elenis, president of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association, agrees that these pressures are taking a toll on the bottom line. He encourages restaurant owners to carefully consider whether partnering with third-party delivery apps is worth the potential risks and costs.

A Call for Action

Jagad and the restaurant association are calling on the government to intervene. They want reduced commissions and faster payouts to ease the financial strain on small restaurants. Jagad believes a fair and sustainable approach is necessary to ensure the survival of these establishments, which are integral to communities across Canada.

While legislation has capped delivery fees at 20%, including a 15% limit on commission rates, Jagad argues that more needs to be done. He wants to see these platforms held accountable for their practices and for restaurants to have a stronger voice in the industry.

A Digital Dilemma

The rise of third-party delivery apps highlights a broader digital dilemma. In an increasingly digital world, businesses must navigate the complex relationship between innovation, technology, and sustainability. While these apps offer convenience and reach, they also carry hidden costs and risks. For small businesses, especially those with thin profit margins, the balance between embracing technology and maintaining control is a delicate one.

In my opinion, this issue goes beyond the restaurant industry. It's a cautionary tale for all small businesses navigating the digital landscape. As we embrace innovation, we must also advocate for fairness, transparency, and sustainability. Otherwise, we risk becoming dependent on systems that may ultimately undermine our independence and success.

Conclusion

The story of Kirtida Kitchen and other small restaurants highlights the complex challenges of doing business in a digital age. It's a reminder that while technology can be a powerful tool, it must be used wisely and with a critical eye. As we move forward, let's hope for a future where small businesses can thrive, not just survive, in a digital world.