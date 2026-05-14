The Cure's 'Boys Don't Cry' Hits 1 Billion Streams! 🎶 Limited Edition EP & More! (2026)

The Cure's iconic track 'Boys Don’t Cry' has just achieved a remarkable milestone, reaching one billion streams on Spotify, and to commemorate this significant event, the band is set to launch a limited-edition EP.

Discover more: The Cure – ‘Songs Of A Lost World’ review: a profound exploration of grief.

Originally released as a single in 1979, 'Boys Don’t Cry' later became the title track for the band's debut album in the United States. Over the years, it has evolved into one of their most recognizable anthems, marking a historic moment as it becomes the first song from their extensive catalog to surpass one billion streams on the popular music platform.

On April 21, The Cure plans to unveil this special limited-edition EP, which will feature the version of 'Boys Don’t Cry' that frontman Robert Smith re-recorded in 1986 for the compilation album 'Staring At The Sea – The Singles'. Notably, this particular rendition has never been available digitally until now.

Fans can look forward to various formats for the EP, including 12” and 7” vinyl, CDs, and digital downloads. It will also include remastered editions of the B-sides from the original single, namely 'Plastic Passion', 'Pillbox Tales', and 'Do The Hansa', in addition to the extended 12” mix of 'Boys Don’t Cry'. Pre-orders for this exciting release can be made through this link.

Here’s a sneak peek at the tracklist for The Cure – ‘Boys Don’t Cry (86 Mix)’ EP:

CD/Digital (available January 30)

1) ‘Boys Don’t Cry (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



2) ‘Plastic Passion (79 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



3) ‘Pillbox Tales (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



4) ‘Do The Hansa (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]

12” Single



1) ‘Boys Don’t Cry (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



2) ‘Boys Don’t Cry (86 12” Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



3) ‘Plastic Passion (79 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



4) ‘Pillbox Tales (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



5) ‘Do The Hansa (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]

7” Single



1) ‘Boys Don’t Cry (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]



2) ‘Pillbox Tales (86 Mix)’ [2026 Remaster]

The Cure made waves recently with their celebrated comeback album 'Songs Of A Lost World' released in 2024, followed by a remix album titled 'Mixes Of A Lost World' last year. Their most recent performance took place during an intimate album release party at London’s Troxy, which was later transformed into a concert film entitled 'The Show Of A Lost World'.

Since that memorable gig, they have not performed live together, but fans can rejoice as the band has announced their return to the stage in 2026, featuring a series of concerts across the UK and Europe. This includes major outdoor headline shows in cities such as Manchester, Cardiff, Dublin, Belfast, Edinburgh, and Berlin. For those interested, tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Additionally, The Cure is set to headline several summer festivals, including the renowned Isle Of Wight Festival, Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Rock Werchter, Open’er, Øya, and Rock En Seine, showcasing their enduring popularity in the music scene.

Regarding new music, the band has disclosed that they have recorded 13 songs for an upcoming album, a project that Smith has been teasing for over a year. He previously mentioned that they have another LP that is “virtually finished” along with a third record currently in development. This could indicate that fans may not have to wait much longer for fresh material from the band.

In recent updates, Smith shared details about his curated lineup for the Teenage Cancer Trust gigs happening in March, which will feature performances from notable acts like Garbage, Wolf Alice, Manic Street Preachers, Chvrches, and My Bloody Valentine.

Tragically, the band mourns the loss of their longtime guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte, who passed away on December 26 after a brief illness.