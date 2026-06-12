The White House's Christopher Columbus statue has an intriguing history in Baltimore. Crafted from marble quarried by Michelangelo, the 7-foot-tall statue of the Italian explorer was unveiled by President Ronald Reagan on Columbus Day in 1984. However, its journey took a tumultuous turn in 2020. On July 4, protesters toppled the statue, shattering it into pieces that they dumped into the nearby Inner Harbor. The local Italian American community, led by John A. Pica, swiftly responded. They recovered the statue, raised funds, and commissioned Maryland artist Will Hemsley to recreate it. The replica is now destined for the White House, sparking debates about Columbus's legacy. This move has faced criticism from those like Jessica Dickerson, a Lumbee Tribe member, who argues that Columbus caused significant harm. Pica, a former Democratic legislator, emphasizes the celebration of Italian American heritage rather than the individual. The statue's journey to the White House has been controversial, with concerns raised by figures like Nino Mangione and John T. Bullock, who prefer a different approach to honoring immigration history. The story highlights the complex emotions surrounding historical monuments and the ongoing discussions about their placement and significance.
The Controversial Journey of the White House Christopher Columbus Statue | Baltimore to DC (2026)
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