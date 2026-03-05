The Comeback of Temagami Dry Ginger Ale: What You Need to Know! (2026)

Northern Ontario's beloved ginger ale, Temagami Dry, is making a comeback! After years of absence, the iconic brand is set to return, bringing back the crisp, refreshing taste that fans have been craving. But here's where it gets exciting: the relaunch isn't just about nostalgia. It's about supporting the community and celebrating the brand's Northern Ontario roots.

Temagami Dry, a brand with a rich history dating back to 1916, has been a cherished part of the region's culture. When Cochrane's Fortier Beverages stopped production in 2019, the Municipality of Temagami took action, acquiring the trademark. Fast forward to October 2025, and the trademark was transferred to the Canadian Shield Beverage Corporation, ensuring the brand's legacy would continue.

The team behind this revival includes Sully Sullivan, Mike Perreault, Jeff Hodge, and Jean Beauchemin, who are collaborating with the municipality. They're not just bringing back the drinks; they're bringing back a piece of Northern Ontario's history. The website, temagamidry.com, reveals a range of products, including Original Ginger Ale, Cream Soda, and Zero Sugar Ginger Ale, with plans to hit local retailers soon. But that's not all – get ready for some nostalgic merchandise with a Northern twist!

The relaunch aims to go beyond just selling drinks. It's about creating a sustainable impact. Through an economic royalty model, every bottle sold contributes to tourism development and local job creation in Northern Ontario. This brand is giving back to the community, ensuring its legacy extends far beyond the taste of ginger ale.

So, mark your calendars, as the wait for a cold, crisp Temagami Dry might soon be over! Stay tuned for more details on this exciting relaunch, and get ready to embrace the taste of Northern Ontario once again.

