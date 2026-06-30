The Chinese Room Signs with Lyrical Games: A New IP After Independence (2026)

Imagine a BAFTA-winning studio, fresh off a high-profile split, teaming up with a brand-new publisher to create something entirely their own. That's exactly what's happening with The Chinese Room, the UK indie developer behind critically acclaimed titles like Everybody's Gone to the Rapture and Still Wakes the Deep. After parting ways with Tencent-owned Sumo Group last year, they've just announced a partnership with Lyrical Games, a publisher launched in 2023 by industry veterans from the former Take-Two label Private Division. But here's where it gets interesting: Lyrical isn't just cutting checks—they're offering full financing, strategic production support, and collaborative marketing plans while allowing The Chinese Room to retain full creative control and IP ownership. This is a big deal in an industry where developers often surrender their intellectual property rights. And this is the part most people miss: Lyrical has made a name for itself by prioritizing developer autonomy, a refreshing approach in a landscape dominated by corporate giants.

This new title marks The Chinese Room's first fresh IP since their management buyout from Sumo Group in June 2025, following Sumo's decision to shift focus away from developing its own games. At the time, CEO Ed Daly hinted at two new IPs in the works, and now one of them is officially taking shape. While the studio is celebrated for its BAFTA-winning narrative-driven experiences, their most recent release, Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2, faced significant challenges, including an extended development timeline and underperformance for publisher Paradox Interactive. But does this partnership signal a return to form for The Chinese Room?

“Our partnership with Lyrical Games gives us the confidence and support to push creatively in ways that are needed to stand out in today’s market,” said Ed Daly, CEO of The Chinese Room. “Now, we can focus on elevating the player experience while Lyrical ensures that the game reaches those players.”

Blake Rochkind, Head of Lyrical Games, echoed this sentiment: “From our earliest conversations with The Chinese Room, it was immediately clear we had to back this strong vision for the world they wanted to build. Now more than ever, our role as a publisher is to remove friction from their journey. We’re committed to providing them with clarity and resources so that they can focus on making this title truly exceptional.”

But here’s the controversial question: Can a small indie studio like The Chinese Room truly thrive in today’s competitive gaming market, even with a publisher like Lyrical backing them? With AAA budgets skyrocketing and player expectations higher than ever, is creative autonomy enough to guarantee success? Or is this partnership a blueprint for how indie developers can reclaim their space in the industry? Let us know what you think in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take on this bold new chapter for The Chinese Room and Lyrical Games.