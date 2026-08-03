The Challenge of Converting NFL Stadiums to Grass for the 2026 World Cup (2026)

The NFL's stadium conversion to grass for the 2026 World Cup is a challenging endeavor, with unique obstacles presented by the indoor venues. The process requires extensive resources and careful planning, as the grass must be grown and maintained in controlled environments. The NFL's chief turf expert, Pappas, is eager to see the experiment unfold and learn from the experience. Meanwhile, the trade for A.J. Brown between the Eagles and Patriots is still in the waiting game, with the deadline approaching. The Patriots will likely want to execute a deal soon to get Brown acclimated before training camp, but the Eagles have three months to drum up the best offer. The article also discusses the contractual issues with cornerback Christian Gonzalez and the Chiefs' decision to stick by Rashee Rice despite his off-field incidents. Additionally, the Ravens have done a great job of giving Lamar Jackson ownership of the locker room, and the Seahawks' coach Mike Macdonald has a motto for 2026: 'run it forward'.