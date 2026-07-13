The restoration of a famous bull mosaic in Milan has sparked a wave of online commentary and raised questions about the fate of the bull's 'lucky-charm' testicles. This incident highlights the delicate balance between preserving historical artifacts and respecting cultural traditions. The mosaic, located in the historic 19th-Century Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade, has become a popular tourist attraction due to a peculiar tradition. Tourists spin their heels clockwise on the bull's testicles, believing it brings good fortune and a return visit. However, this practice has led to a small crater forming on the mosaic, necessitating restoration work.

The restoration process, led by artisan Gianluca Galli, involved cutting new pieces of stone by hand while kneeling before the mosaic. The Milan city council defended the restoration, stating that the project was not yet completed and that the mosaic was still partially covered to allow the colors of the new tiles to settle. They also clarified that the bull's testicles had not disappeared, using pink marble for the restoration to closely match the original appearance. The council also noted that a darker marble was used in the previous restoration in 2017.

Despite the council's explanation, some online users expressed disappointment and humor, questioning the disappearance of the bull's testicles. This incident raises important questions about the preservation of historical artifacts and the impact of cultural traditions on public spaces. It also highlights the need for careful consideration of restoration methods to maintain the integrity of these cultural treasures.

In my opinion, this incident serves as a reminder of the complex relationship between history, culture, and public spaces. It prompts us to reflect on the importance of preserving cultural traditions while also ensuring the longevity and integrity of historical artifacts. As we navigate the challenges of restoration and preservation, it is crucial to strike a balance that respects the past while also accommodating the needs and perspectives of the present and future generations.