The Boys Season 5 Finale Explained: Erin Moriarty’s Take, Homelander's Plan, and What Comes Next (2026)

The Boys star Erin Moriarty is confident that fans will love the show's finale, but will it live up to the hype? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Moriarty expressed her excitement and satisfaction with the final episode, calling it her favorite this season. She believes the audience will be immensely pleased with the outcome, a bold prediction that adds to the anticipation. However, this optimism contrasts with the creator's perspective.

Eric Kripke, the series creator, admits the pressure of crafting a finale that will satisfy fans. He acknowledges the challenge of the task, stating that fans will retroactively judge the show based on their feelings about the finale. If the finale falls short, it could tarnish the show's legacy, a concern that adds to the anxiety surrounding the episode's release. Despite this, Kripke promises a satisfying conclusion, even if it doesn't feature the grandiose battles fans might expect.

The Boys Season 5 explores a dystopian America under the rule of Homelander, who seeks immortality, while Starlight leads a resistance facing harsh consequences. The finale promises to reveal Homelander's ultimate plan, leaving fans eager to see how the story unfolds. With the show's conclusion approaching on May 20, 2026, the anticipation is palpable, and the pressure is on to deliver a memorable ending.

Moriarty's confidence in the finale's success adds to the excitement, but it also raises questions about the show's future. Will the finale live up to the high expectations? Will it leave fans satisfied or disappointed? The upcoming release will undoubtedly spark discussions and debates among viewers, making it a pivotal moment for The Boys franchise.