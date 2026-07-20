The Boys Season 5 Episode 6 Review: A Betrayal and a Dark Turn (2026)

Get ready for a wild ride as we dive into the latest episode of The Boys, where nothing is quite as it seems and the stakes have never been higher. This season has been a rollercoaster, and Episode 6 delivers a gut-wrenching betrayal that will leave you questioning everything. But, as always with this show, there's a twist that adds an extra layer of intrigue.

The search for the elusive V1 formula reaches its climax, and with it, a shift in the power dynamics that will shape the final episodes. It's a welcome development, considering the slow burn of the first half of the season. The episode explores themes of death and immortality, a fitting backdrop for the intense conflict between the team and Homelander.

A Legend Returns

Paul Reiser's return as The Legend is a highlight, offering a glimpse into the darker side of the Vought machine. His interactions with M.M. reveal a layer of vulnerability and discomfort, a stark contrast to Hughie's hopeful speech. Reiser's performance shines, especially in his scene with Homelander, where we see a rare glimpse of the latter's humanity. It's a powerful moment that humanizes even the most despicable characters.

Immortality's Curse

The episode also introduces us to Golden Geisha and her aged supe companions, resulting in an entertaining fight scene and some heartwarming moments. But the storyline takes a turn, exploring the pain of immortality and the curse of outliving loved ones. It's a unique take on the superhero genre, adding depth and emotion to the narrative.

Supporting Cast Shines

The Vought supporting cast, including The Ashley and Sister Sage, delivers some much-needed levity. Their subplot is a breath of fresh air, with Minifie's physical comedy routine stealing the show. It's a welcome change of pace, especially after Sage's background role in the first half. Her decision to sever ties with Vought and the Seven adds an element of unpredictability.

Dark Rivalry

The Deep and Black Noir rivalry takes an amusingly dark turn, with Noir causing an environmental disaster in revenge. It's a hilarious yet tragic situation, and I, for one, am enjoying the suffering of Deep. The episode milks this rivalry for all its worth, leaving us with a satisfying blend of comedy and tragedy.

The Grand Finale

The hunt for V1 reaches its peak, and Soldier Boy's reunion with Bombsight is a violent spectacle. I can't help but wonder how this dynamic would have played out differently if the Vought Rising spinoff had aired first. It's an interesting thought, as the emphasis on this relationship feels a bit premature. However, the scene works in pushing Soldier Boy out of his comfort zone and forcing a more genuine side out of him.

A Questionable Decision

The key moment where Soldier Boy betrays the team and gives Homelander the V1 is a controversial one. In my opinion, it relies too heavily on a father-son connection that hasn't been properly established. While it makes dramatic sense in some ways, the show fails to justify Soldier Boy's sudden affection for Homelander. It's a missed opportunity to explore their relationship further, especially considering the potential context that Vought Rising could have provided.

Raising the Stakes

Despite this, Homelander's achievement of true immortality is a powerful conclusion to the episode. It sets the stage for an exciting final stretch, leaving us to wonder if hope can survive in this doomsday scenario. Hughie's role in Episode 7 will be crucial in navigating these dark times.

Final Thoughts

The Boys Season 5 has found its footing, and Episode 6 is a strong installment. It delivers on the gross-out humor, action, and superhero drama that we've come to expect from the series. While the grand climax hinges on a questionable decision, the episode excels in exploring the pain of aging and the twisted fallout of shattered relationships. It's a must-watch, leaving us eager for the final two episodes.