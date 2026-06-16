The Bold and the Beautiful: Must-Watch Moments Preview (January 27) (2026)

Get ready for an exciting episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, where drama and romance intertwine! A day filled with unexpected twists awaits!

Our preview for January 27th promises an action-packed journey, both in Los Angeles and beyond. Will and Dylan's cozy moment takes an intriguing turn when a phone call interrupts their babysitting duties. But here's where it gets controversial... what could this call mean for their growing bond?

Meanwhile, Daphne and Carter steal a romantic moment, leaving us wondering if their engagement is about to take a more serious turn. And this is the part most people miss... their kiss hints at a deeper connection, but is it enough to convince the audience?

Steffy and Electra's business visit welcomes a high-profile guest, Dottie, who brings a touch of Forrester history with her. With her assistant Joseph in tow, this meeting could shape the future of Forrester Creations.

Key Takeaways:

Dylan and Will's babysitting adventure takes an unexpected turn, leaving viewers curious about the impact of that phone call.

Daphne and Carter's kiss suggests a deepening commitment, but is their engagement truly on solid ground?

Steffy and Electra's business meeting with Dottie hints at important decisions ahead for Forrester Creations.

Dottie's arrival, a friend of Stephanie Forrester, adds a layer of historical significance to the episode.

Don't miss these must-watch moments! Will you be rooting for Dylan and Will's potential romance? Or do you think their connection is just a fleeting moment? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!