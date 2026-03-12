The Block 2024 Winner Relists $3.3M Portelli Home for $1.7M - $1.85M: What Happened? (2026)

Bold statement: A luxury home that won The Block at auction now hits the market at nearly half its headline price, raising questions about value, marketing hype, and how reality TV can shape real estate expectations.

But here’s where it gets controversial: the same property that sealed a $3.3 million auction result is being offered for a guide of $1.7–$1.85 million, a gap that invites debate about pricing strategies, market nerves on Phillip Island, and what buyers should really pay for TV-made glamour.

Overview

- The Block 2024’s House 2, built by Courtney McInnes and Grant Freeman on Phillip Island, has returned to sale listings with a guide price of $1.7 million to $1.85 million.

- The home was originally part of a dramatic finale where billionaire Adrian Portelli purchased all five Phillip Island homes for a combined $15.03 million, turning the finale into a one-person buying spree and grabbing headlines.

What’s included and the setup

- The four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence retains the couple’s distinctive “moditerranean” styling, a modern, Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic that helped them win six room reveals on the show.

- The open-plan kitchen and living area flow into a north-facing undercover entertaining deck, with the property positioned within the Justice Rd development. Owners gain access to resort-style shared amenities, including a central pool, cinema, tennis court, day spa, and other recreational spaces.

- The residence comes fully furnished, with every piece of furniture, artwork, appliance, and decor included in the sale, according to the listing agent.

- A private plunge pool adds a vacation-like feel, while the broader development offers communal facilities for residents.

What makes this listing notable

- The price gap between the TV moment and current listing highlights the disconnect that can happen between showmanship and market realities. The original prize value, including Portelli’s multi-home win, was a dramatic high mark for the season.

- The home’s “moditerranean” styling, described by the seller and local agents as near-new and move-in ready, is positioned as an attractive option for buyers seeking a holiday base or a strong candidate for short-stay use, with guidance available on depreciation for a fully furnished property.

Market context and practical details

- Expressions of interest close on April 2, or earlier if sold beforehand.

- The listing emphasizes inclusions and turnkey readiness, which can appeal to buyers who want a ready-to-live-in property without additional furnishing costs.

- The property sits within a development that provides shared resort-style amenities, potentially enhancing long-term appeal for vacationers or investors.

Controversial take and invitation to discuss

- Is the discrepancy between the auction price and current asking range an indication of a cooling market, a misreading of demand for TV-authenticated properties, or simply a strategic refresh to attract a broader buyer pool?

- As luxury markets evolve, should buyers treat TV-generated “story value” as a reliable predictor of future price, or does it require a discount to reflect the realities of resale dynamics?

Discussion prompts

- Do you think the current guide price accurately reflects the true market value of a fully furnished, near-new home with resort-style amenities, or is it undervaluing the original hype?

- If you were considering buying this property, would you place more emphasis on the furnishings and turnkey inclusions or on the underlying land and development perks? Why?

Closing note

The listing shows how reality TV can create lasting allure, while the real estate market tests whether that allure translates into sustained value. Your take: would you pay a premium for a property with a built-in TV narrative, or would you prefer a quieter, less headline-grabbing market entry point? Share your thoughts in the comments.