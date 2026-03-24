The Black Crowes Announce New Album 'A Pound of Feathers' | Listen to New Singles! (2026)

Get ready to rock because The Black Crowes are back with a bang, and this time, they’re shaking things up in a way that’s bound to spark some debate. Fresh off the heels of their 2024 album Happiness Bastards, the band has just announced their latest masterpiece, A Pound of Feathers, set to drop on March 13th. But here’s where it gets exciting: they’ve already unleashed two scorching singles, “Profane Prophecy” and “Pharmacy Chronicles,” giving fans a taste of what’s to come. And this is the part most people miss—this album was crafted in just eight to ten days, according to frontman Chris Robinson. Talk about creative lightning in a bottle!

A Pound of Feathers isn’t just a follow-up; it’s a bold evolution. Chris Robinson describes it as a natural progression, fueled by the high of Happiness Bastards and a newfound spontaneity. “We wrote on instinct, how we were feeling in the moment,” he said. Guitarist Rich Robinson adds, “This album feels transformative. It’s raw, jagged, but still undeniably us.” But here’s the controversial part: Is this their best work yet? Some fans might argue it’s a departure from their classic sound, while others will celebrate its experimental edge. What do you think?

The band’s whirlwind schedule is just as impressive as their music. After a spring tour in Australia and Japan, they’ll hit the UK and Europe in June and July, followed by supporting Guns N’ Roses on four North American dates in August and September. (Yes, you can grab tickets here: Guns N’ Roses & The Black Crowes Tickets.)

For those eager to dive in, “Profane Prophecy” and “Pharmacy Chronicles” are available to stream now. The album’s artwork and tracklist are also out, and you can pre-order A Pound of Feathers on Amazon (Pre-order here). The tracklist reads like a rollercoaster of emotions, from the gritty “Cruel Streak” to the haunting “Blood Red Regrets.”

Here’s the burning question: Can an album created in under two weeks truly capture the essence of a band with decades of history? The Black Crowes seem to think so, and they’re inviting us all to join the ride. Stream the singles, check out the tracklist, and let us know—are you here for this new chapter, or do you prefer their older sound? The debate is open, and we can’t wait to hear your thoughts!