The Bizarre Story of Chuck Norris' Missing in Action Movies: A Sequel Before the Original? (2026)

The world of cinema is full of intriguing anomalies, and the story of Chuck Norris' Missing in Action franchise is a fascinating one. This article delves into the unusual release order of the films, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the film industry. It's a tale of ambition, missteps, and the challenges of navigating the business side of filmmaking.

The Unique Release Order

What makes the Missing in Action series so intriguing is the fact that the sequel was released before the original film. This is a rare occurrence in cinema history, and it raises questions about the strategic decisions made by the studio. The story begins with Chuck Norris signing a contract with Cannon Pictures, a studio that had already made a name for itself with films like Cobra and Over the Top. The plan was to create a two-part narrative, with the first film focusing on Norris' character, Colonel Braddock, during his time as a POW in Vietnam, and the sequel exploring his return to the jungle to rescue more missing soldiers.

The Reverse Release Strategy

Here's where things get interesting. Cannon initially intended to release the first film, directed by Lance Hool, and then follow it up with the sequel, directed by Joseph Zito. However, due to a first-look deal with Warner Bros., the studio passed on the first film. This led to a strategic shift. Zito's Missing in Action 2 was renamed Missing in Action, while Hool's film became a prequel, titled Missing in Action 2: The Beginning. This decision was not without consequences.

Financial Implications

The release order reversal had a significant impact on the financial success of the films. Missing in Action became a blockbuster, grossing $22.2 million and solidifying Norris' contract with Cannon. In contrast, the prequel/sequel, Missing in Action 2: The Beginning, made only about half as much, despite being released just three months after the original. This discrepancy highlights the importance of timing and marketing in the film industry. Warner Bros., feeling betrayed by the situation, missed out on a potential hit, further emphasizing the impact of these decisions.

The Series' Demise

The series took a turn for the worse with the release of Braddock: Missing in Action 3. Coming at a time when Cannon was facing financial struggles, the film underperformed, grossing only $7 million. This marked the end of the Missing in Action saga, leaving fans with a sense of what could have been. The story of this franchise serves as a reminder that the film industry is a complex beast, where creative decisions and business strategies intertwine, often with unexpected outcomes.

A Rare Occurrence

The release of a sequel before the original film is indeed a rare occurrence, and it showcases the unique challenges and opportunities within the film industry. It's a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact of strategic decisions. As audiences, we often take for granted the order in which films are released, but behind the scenes, these choices can shape the success or failure of a franchise. This story is a fascinating glimpse into the intricate world of filmmaking, where ambition, missteps, and the pursuit of success often intertwine.