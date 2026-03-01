The Bizarre James Bond Hoax: How Scott Rose-Marsh Became a Fake 007 Contender (2026)

Imagine the frenzy: A rumor swirling around Hollywood, claiming a relatively unknown actor was in the running to become the next James Bond! This is precisely what happened to Scott Rose-Marsh, sparking a wild goose chase that captivated the industry. But how did this elaborate hoax come to be? Let's dive in.

Recently, Esquire reported that Callum Turner is likely to be the next James Bond in Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film. However, before this news, the casting process for the role of 007 had reached a fever pitch. Last year, a Bond casting rumor went viral, resulting in an elaborate hoax that put Scott Rose-Marsh, known for his roles in The Museum and Wolves of War, in the spotlight.

The Genesis of the Hoax: The story began with an email sent in August 2025 to Jake Kanter of Deadline. The sender, going by the alias Michael Lawrence, used an encrypted email account to share insider information. Lawrence claimed an unknown British actor was being considered for the coveted role of James Bond.

"I am providing one redacted casting email (of two in my possession) that proves actor Scott Rose-Marsh has been seen by the Bond producers and is being actively considered for the role of James Bond,” the message read.

The Clues Unveiled: The email included a heavily redacted screenshot from a macOS Mail account, suggesting a casting brief for a role named “Bond/Cavalier” in a film code-named “Project Knight.” This email was sent before Denis Villeneuve was confirmed as the next Bond director and months before Steve DeKnight signed on to write the script. Kanter, skeptical of the document's authenticity, immediately sensed something was amiss.

Kanter noted the email's structure, which resembled how AI distributes information, using subheads, bullet points, and robotic language. After running the email through an AI filter, Kanter discovered it was likely written using ChatGPT or a similar tool.

Kanter's Investigation: When Kanter pressed Lawrence for more information, Lawrence offered no further details. Instead, he sent two scripts, supposedly read by Rose-Marsh during an audition. One scene was from 1995’s GoldenEye, while the other was allegedly from Knight’s Bond script. While the GoldenEye script was unremarkable, the idea that Lawrence possessed and was willing to share a portion of Knight’s script digitally was highly unusual. Such a scenario would require an NDA and other formalities.

After careful consideration, Kanter concluded the script was fake. He then shared the information with his trusted sources, who were equally skeptical. Casting for Bond wasn't even scheduled to begin until Villeneuve finished work on Dune Part Three. The timelines didn't match, and the claims made no sense.

The Truth Unravels: When Lawrence failed to provide more information, the tip faded. However, The Hollywood Reporter published a gossip column suggesting Rose-Marsh had tested for Bond. The report highlighted Rose-Marsh’s ginger hair, sparking conversation and skepticism.

Rose-Marsh's Response: When asked for confirmation by the Australian publication Man of Many, Rose-Marsh responded with a carefully worded statement: “I can’t confirm or deny.” He added, “Whether it was to be me or anybody else, I would support whoever it is.” This was the safest response he could give.

Kanter continued his investigation, eventually learning that Knight’s script was a fake and that Rose-Marsh never tested for the role. When Kanter finally spoke to Rose-Marsh about the audition, Rose-Marsh said the speculation “may have arisen from a previous ‘Bond-related’ audition.” He then cited an NDA as the reason he couldn't share more information.

“I do not agree with or condone hoaxers,” Rose-Marsh said, adding: “I don’t comment on rumors, but since being in the public eye, it’s humbling that people think a rising actor like me could really be James Bond — and, of course, being Bond has been the dream of many actors.”

The Final Verdict: While we may not know who will play the next James Bond until later this year, one thing is certain: it won’t be Scott Rose-Marsh.

But here's where it gets controversial: The hoax raises questions about the lengths people will go to in order to generate buzz, and the role of AI in spreading misinformation. And this is the part most people miss: The fact that a relatively unknown actor was even considered for the role shows how open the casting process can be.

What do you think? Do you believe the hoax was harmless fun, or did it cross a line? Share your thoughts in the comments below!