The Bitter Supercars Feud: Whincup vs Walkinshaw | MIG vs TIG Welding Controversy (2026)

In the high-octane world of Supercars, a bitter feud between two powerhouse teams has reached new heights, threatening to boil over into legal action. The latest chapter in this ongoing rivalry involves accusations of rule-breaking and strategic maneuvering, raising questions about the integrity of the sport and the lengths teams will go to gain an edge.

The Welding Controversy

At the heart of this dispute is a technicality: the use of different welding techniques. Jamie Whincup, a prominent figure in the Supercars scene, has accused Walkinshaw TWG Racing of employing an illegal welding method to build their chassis. The regulations clearly state that metal inert gas (MIG) welding is required, yet Whincup claims that Walkinshaw has used the stronger tungsten inert gas (TIG) welding, potentially gaining an unfair advantage.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the interpretation of the rules. Whincup believes that Walkinshaw strategically exploited a loophole, hoping Supercars would turn a blind eye. However, Walkinshaw CEO Ryan Walkinshaw refutes these claims, stating that the team had initially received approval for their welding method during the transition to Gen3 regulations in 2023. He argues that the re-welding process added weight, negating any performance advantage.

Legal Threats and Rivalry

The controversy took an even more serious turn when it was revealed that Walkinshaw considered taking legal action against Whincup and his team, Triple Eight. This reveals the depth of animosity between these two teams, who have been bitter rivals for years. The feud intensified after last year's championship controversy in Adelaide, where a controversial incident involving Walkinshaw's Ryan Wood and Triple Eight's Broc Feeney led to Feeney's spin and ultimately, Mostert's title win.

Deeper Rivalry and Implications

This feud runs deeper than just a welding dispute. The seminal rift dates back to 2017 when Holden, the iconic Australian auto manufacturer, switched its allegiance from Walkinshaw to Triple Eight. Walkinshaw, formerly the Holden Racing Team, had to rebuild and regain its status, winning the championship last year and securing homologation with Toyota this year. Meanwhile, Triple Eight made the switch to Ford, setting the stage for an intense on-track rivalry.

Personal Perspective

As an observer, I find it intriguing how these teams' rivalries can shape the sport. The off-track feud adds an extra layer of excitement and drama, almost like a subplot in a racing soap opera. It's a reminder that while the sport is about speed and precision, it's also driven by human emotions, egos, and the desire to win at all costs. From my perspective, this feud showcases the intense passion and commitment that make Supercars such an engaging spectacle.

Conclusion

The Supercars feud between Walkinshaw and Triple Eight is a complex web of technicalities, rivalries, and personal emotions. While the welding controversy may seem like a minor detail, it reveals the high stakes and intense competition within the sport. As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see how this rivalry unfolds, both on and off the track, and whether a decisive result can ever truly settle such deep-rooted animosity.