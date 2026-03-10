The Best Years of Your Life: What Science Says (2026)

A recent survey of older adults has revealed that the best years of their lives are often considered to be their 30s. The study, conducted by Spanish researcher Begoña Álvarez, found that the early to mid-30s are the sweet spot in life, as people feel good, look good, and have more settled careers and secure finances. This is in contrast to popular belief, which often portrays the teenage years or 20s as the happiest time of life. The survey, which included 26,836 individuals from 13 European countries, found that the likelihood of achieving the happiest period in life increases substantially between childhood and the ages of 30-34, where it achieves the maximum. However, it's important to note that happiness can be found at any age and stage of life, and every person has their own unique experiences and preferences. So, if you didn't quite feel like your 30s were your best years, that's okay too! The key is to find what brings you joy and fulfillment at any age.

The Best Years of Your Life: What Science Says (2026)

References

Top Articles
Stock Market News: S&P 500, Nasdaq Rally, Dow Futures, Trump Shutdown Impact
AlUla Tour: Jonathan Milan's Sprint to Victory
Apple's Surprise Updates: Reviving Old iOS Versions for iMessage & FaceTime
Latest Posts
Splatoon 3 Meta-Shaking Update 11.0.0: Flow Aura, Stealth Jump & More! (Full Breakdown)
Maro Itoje's Grief: Teammate Jamie George on Supporting the Captain
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5845

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.