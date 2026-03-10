The Best Years of Your Life: What Science Says (2026)

A recent survey of older adults has revealed that the best years of their lives are often considered to be their 30s. The study, conducted by Spanish researcher Begoña Álvarez, found that the early to mid-30s are the sweet spot in life, as people feel good, look good, and have more settled careers and secure finances. This is in contrast to popular belief, which often portrays the teenage years or 20s as the happiest time of life. The survey, which included 26,836 individuals from 13 European countries, found that the likelihood of achieving the happiest period in life increases substantially between childhood and the ages of 30-34, where it achieves the maximum. However, it's important to note that happiness can be found at any age and stage of life, and every person has their own unique experiences and preferences. So, if you didn't quite feel like your 30s were your best years, that's okay too! The key is to find what brings you joy and fulfillment at any age.