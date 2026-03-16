The Best Celebrity Looks At NYFW 2026: Daily Updates (2026)

It's that time of the year again, fashion enthusiasts! New York Fashion Week 2026 is here, and the celebrity appearances are nothing short of spectacular. But are they really as fabulous as everyone says? Let's dive into the hottest topic in town and find out.

The Buzzfeed Celebrity Edition is bringing you the most stunning and talked-about celebrity looks from the front rows of NYFW. From the iconic to the controversial, these stars know how to make a statement.

First, let's revisit some unforgettable moments from last year's event. Dakota Johnson's black lace dress was a masterpiece, and Ego Nwodim's bold red outfit left a lasting impression. But this year, the fashion game is even stronger.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the best-dressed celebrities so far:

Anne Hathaway - A true fashion icon, she never fails to impress. Lana Del Rey - Her unique style is always a conversation starter. Beanie Feldstein at Lafayette 148 - A bold and trendy look. Omar Apollo at Coach - A fashion-forward ensemble that turned heads. Ella Mai at Jane Wade - Effortlessly chic. Diana Silvers at Ralph Lauren - Saving the best for last, she exuded elegance.

But here's where it gets exciting! We want to hear from you. Did we miss any celebrity looks that blew you away? And this is the part most people miss: What do these fashion choices say about the celebrities' personal styles and preferences? Are they trendsetters or trend followers?

Stay tuned for daily updates as we bring you more fashion-forward celebrity sightings at NYFW 2026. And don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments. Let's discuss and celebrate the art of fashion together!