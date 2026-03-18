The Beach Boys' Mid-70s Collection: We Gotta Groove - Unboxing and Review (2026)

The Beach Boys are back with a blast from the past! 🎶

Unveiling a hidden gem from their mid-70s era, the iconic band announces a box set that will have fans grooving.

The collection, titled 'We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years', shines a light on the lesser-known but fascinating period from 1976 to 1977, promising to captivate both die-hard fans and those new to the band's extensive history.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the set includes a never-before-heard outtake from the 'Love You' sessions, the title track itself, 'We Gotta Groove'. This is just the beginning of the treasure trove within.

Co-produced by James Sáez and Howie Edelson, with archival guidance from Alan Boyd, the collection boasts an impressive 73 tracks. Among these, 35 are unreleased gems and 22 are freshly mixed, offering a unique listening experience. The centerpiece is a remastered version of the 1977 album 'The Beach Boys Love You', along with its accompanying sessions.

And this is the part most fans have been waiting for: the box set includes the legendary, yet unreleased, album 'Adult/Child', which was shelved for decades. It also features outtakes and alternates from the 1976 album '15 Big Ones', providing a comprehensive look at the band's creative process during this transitional phase.

The presentation is just as impressive as the music itself. Housed in a large slipcase adorned with a breathtaking stained-glass window image from Brother Studio, the package includes a 40-page booklet. This booklet is a treasure trove, containing rare photos, tape box images, and a detailed sessionography, all accompanied by insightful liner notes from co-producer Edelson, who draws on interviews with the entire band and the studio engineers.

See Also Claire Sturgess: New Host of Mellow Magic Breakfast Show

The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will host a special event on February 12th, reuniting the compilation producers with the studio engineers, a reunion 50 years in the making!

This era marks a significant shift in the band's history. After consecutive Top 10 hits, The Beach Boys embarked on a successful tour, filling stadiums across the U.S. During this time, Brian Wilson, the band's creative force, returned to songwriting and production, working from the newly established Brother Studio in Santa Monica. All five core members contributed to a set of raw and emotionally charged recordings.

The first disc showcases 'The Beach Boys Love You', remastered from the original mix, alongside outtakes from the same era. This album, recorded at Brother Studio, is a testament to Brian's experimental approach, utilizing analog synthesizers and close-mic vocals.

Controversially received upon its release, 'Love You' has since become a cult favorite, with Brian Wilson himself praising it as their best work. R.E.M.'s Peter Buck also holds it in high regard. Edelson's liner notes reveal how the album's DIY punk vibe resonated with audiences from New York to Europe, and how Brian's keyboard experimentation influenced the New Wave and Synth Pop movements of the 80s.

'Adult/Child', the intended follow-up, is finally unveiled in this collection, along with new mixes and session highlights. Brian Wilson once described it as an album filled with songs about loneliness and hope, making it a highly anticipated addition to the band's discography.

'We Gotta Groove' also sheds new light on '15 Big Ones' with its wealth of studio outtakes, including covers of classic hits like 'Mony Mony' and 'Rock and Roll Music'.

Are you ready to dive into this captivating era of The Beach Boys? Pre-order your copy now and experience the magic of the Brother Studio Years!