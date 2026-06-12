The Battle for East African Fashion: Curbing Imports of Used Clothes (2026)

East Africa's struggle with the influx of used clothing imports is a complex issue with far-reaching implications. While the region aims to foster a thriving fashion industry, the presence of cheap, second-hand garments from the US, Europe, and China poses a significant challenge. This article delves into the multifaceted debate, exploring the economic, environmental, and cultural impacts of this trade, as well as the potential solutions and their limitations.

The Economic Dilemma

The East African Community (EAC) finds itself in a predicament where the fashion industry is overshadowed by the dominance of second-hand clothing. Kenya, a key player in this narrative, is Africa's leading importer of 'mitumba' (Swahili for second-hand clothing), with almost 180,000 tonnes of used garments entering the country in 2022. This surge in imports has raised concerns about the region's ability to compete with such cheap alternatives.

Zia Bett, a Kenyan womenswear designer, highlights the price disparity, stating, 'We're competing with second-hand clothing, but we can't compete on price.' This sentiment is echoed by Elizabeth Paul, a Tanzanian shop owner, who laments the challenge of competing with the affordability of used clothing.

The EAC's initial proposal to ban mitumba was met with resistance from the US, which threatened to remove the region from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), a free trade agreement. This led to a shift in strategy, with Kenya imposing a 30% customs duty on used clothing, a measure that has faced backlash from Kenyans concerned about potential price increases.

Environmental and Social Considerations

The environmental impact of the mitumba trade is a critical aspect of the debate. Critics argue that a significant portion of used clothing ends up in landfills due to low quality, with the Changing Markets Foundation estimating that over a third of items shipped to Kenya in 2023 were unsuitable for reuse. Environmentalists emphasize the need for infrastructure to manage textile waste, a challenge that the region currently faces.

However, Teresia Wairimu Njenga, the chairperson of the Mitumba Consortium Association of Kenya (MCAK), offers a different perspective. She argues that mitumba sellers are 'the champions of preservation of our environment,' suggesting that the trade plays a role in reducing the environmental impact of mass clothing production.

The social impact of the mitumba trade is also significant. According to research, up to 4.9 million people across East Africa rely on this industry for work, including retailers, importers, wholesalers, tailors, and market vendors. However, critics like Dr. Andrew Brooks and Lisa Kibutu argue that these jobs are often 'hand-to-mouth' roles, offering limited growth and social mobility.

The Future of Mitumba and Local Manufacturing

The debate extends to the future of mitumba and the potential for local manufacturing to thrive. Joel Okalany, a Ugandan designer, expresses skepticism about East Africa's readiness for a complete shift to local production, comparing it to the transition from horses to tractors in farming.

Rwanda's experience provides a valuable lesson. By increasing taxes on used clothing, the country witnessed a decline in mitumba imports, leading to a rise in local garment exports. However, the challenge remains that controlling the influx of cheap, new garments from China and Turkey is essential to supporting local manufacturers.

A Balanced Approach

The key to resolving this complex issue lies in finding a balanced approach. Njenga advocates for the coexistence of mitumba and locally manufactured garments, emphasizing the importance of consumer choice. By focusing on storytelling, content, and quality, local brands can compete and differentiate themselves from the affordability and uniqueness of mitumba.

In conclusion, the struggle of East Africa with used clothing imports is a multifaceted challenge that requires a nuanced understanding of economic, environmental, and social factors. The region's fashion industry must navigate the complexities of this trade, ensuring a sustainable and thriving future for both mitumba and local manufacturing.