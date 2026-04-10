The Australian Sprinkler Story: From Green to Dry (2026)

Sprinklers made Australia green. But what happens when the water runs out?

The invention of the cheap plastic sprinkler helped create the suburban dream. But watering the garden now sits at the centre of a growing climate dilemma.

Every day in the world's driest inhabited continent, something remarkable happens. Garden sprinklers come on. It's so ordinary, so much a part of life, it's fondly called "the sound of summer". The hissing and clacking is enough to recall childhood memories of running through sprinklers on hot afternoons.

Billions of litres of water are sprayed onto household gardens every day, allowing cities to stay green as the surrounding bush turns brittle. Most households on average use more water outdoors than they do running showers, washing machines or dishwashers.

Cockatoos and kangaroos, forced from their natural habitat, converge on this oasis of backyard greenery.

Hardware stores sell enough flexible plastic irrigation pipe each year to stretch most of the length of Australia's east coast. This vast subterranean network keeps us gently misted and cool, like supermarket lettuces out on display.

And yet only a few decades ago the kind of cheap, plastic, automated sprinkler we know today didn't exist.

The story of how the sprinkler conquered Australia is partly one of unlikely entrepreneurs; tinkerers who grew rich and helped create the modern Australian suburb, with its clipped lawns and morning chorus of pop-ups, micro-jets and drippers.

But it's also about the precariousness of this world of abundant piped water, and the growing cost of maintaining green cities as rainfall generally declines.

It's a story of an Australian who grew wealthy from his inventions, and then later wondered if he'd made a mistake taking the work out of watering.

The ubiquitous plastic sprinkler

Sixty years ago, a young irrigation pump repairman in Adelaide read about a new stronger plastic and had an idea.

Bill Antel wondered if plastic could make sprinklers cheaper and lighter.

At the time, lawn sprinklers hadn't changed much since the 19th century. Designs had improved, but galvanised iron and brass kept them clunky, heavy and relatively expensive. A household might own a couple for keeping the lawn wet, but only the really wealthy ones, the kind with gardeners, could afford a full irrigation set-up. For everyone else, watering meant lugging a hose and bucket.

Antel's first attempt didn't look like much, but it was a huge success.

"We had our money back in 100 days," he told me.

Plastic sprinklers would change everything. Millions of little widgets like his would end up in gardens and public parks, in sporting grounds and on verges. They would take over the suburbs. Antel would become rich, selling plastic irrigation parts around the world. Years later, in retirement, he would grow concerned.

But that was still in the future.

Initially, in the mid 60s, most of Antel's customers were fruitgrowers. Households generally didn't have time to manually operate an irrigation system; to turn valves to water the garden.

Then, in the late 60s, a small company in Perth made another innovation: automation.

Hugall & Hoile was a knockabout backyard irrigation start-up, employing university students over the summer holidays to dig bore holes for schools, councils and other big water users.

Back then, Perth was a small and sandy place on the wrong side of Australia. A mining boom saw new suburbs of cookie-cutter blocks inching across a sand plain that, unlike Sydney and Melbourne with their clay soils, did not hold water. A Mediterranean climate meant summers were long and dry. Despite all this — despite the sand, heat and months without rain — residents desperately wanted lush, European-style gardens of roses, lawns and hedges.

Making Perth green was a way for the city to prove its "civilisation", said Andrea Gaynor, a historian at the University of Western Australia.

"There was a perception that you couldn't have a civilised city in this sort of sandy landscape," she said.

Water could be found under the ground. Some households drilled bores through sand and limestone. The water gushed out at such a high pressure it could run a dozen sprinklers.

But bores were expensive.

"We thought, well, what the f**k are we doing, why are we going to all the trouble of digging a [bore]?" Robert Hugall, known in the industry as "the father of backyard irrigation", told me.

"Why don't we look at how can we run it off the mains direct?" he said.

The problem was low water pressure. If you had more than four sprinklers connected, the water just dribbled out.

Hugall & Hoile hit upon a solution of dividing a garden's irrigation system into segments with electronic valves (known as solenoids) wired to a mechanical timer.

They coined a noun: "reticulation", meaning to break into sections. To this day, West Australians say reticulation instead of garden irrigation.

"It changed the whole market," Hugall said.

No other capital city would embrace the sprinkler like Perth.

Suddenly, thousands of homes could afford their own automated set-up, and the kinds of lush gardens that came with them. Hugall & Hoile salespeople in blue and yellow utes travelled about the suburbs, knocking on doors. They were selling an idea that would come to define the backyard: lifestyle. Backyards were not only places of hard work; places to grow seasonal vegetables and a few hardy shrubs. They could be places to relax, entertain, and show off.

"We'd say, 'What would you be doing if you weren't standing there with a hose or moving a sprinkler around?'"

By the end of the 1970s, about 10 per cent of Perth homes had automated sprinkler systems. Within two decades that figure was over half — and climbing.

In the 1980s, Perth boomed on demand for resources and the flamboyant entrepreneurial activities of men like Alan Bond and Robert Holmes à Court.

Hugall was one of the rich listers, rubbing shoulders with politicians, lobbyists and fellow moguls at the infamous The Med restaurant, where million-dollar deals were brokered over extravagant meals. Laurie Connell, chairman of Rothwells merchant bank and a big spender in horse racing, gifted him a painting.

Opportunity was everywhere. As the suburbs expanded, Perth became the longest city in the world. All those sandy blocks needed lawns, and the lawns needed reticulation.

"Reticulation went from being a luxury to a necessity in maybe a decade or two," Hugall said.

Making irrigation 'adult Lego'

In the late 1980s, a Hugall & Hoile emissary was sent across the Nullarbor. At first, the east coast didn't want the west's backyard reticulation product.

"I went over to Melbourne and Sydney and literally knocked on doors," Stretton Joel told me.

Joel asked households how they watered their gardens. They replied: "We don't."

When he asked about reticulation, they said, "What the f**k is reticulation?"

The problem was two-fold.

First, Melbourne and Sydney had less need for irrigation.

Second, irrigation was too expensive for what Joel identified as "the outer suburbs, the sweaty armpit crew, the mortgage belt".

The solution to the second problem was to make irrigation DIY — something you could buy in a hardware store and install yourself.

Wally Edwards, a former Australian cricketer, figured this out early. He'd lost money in the 1987 stock market crash and ended up in his suburban garage, tinkering with tap timers and scheming a comeback. Edwards worked in garden irrigation and had even once bid to buy Hugall & Hoile. Now he made a gamble. He would focus on the DIY market and make irrigation like "adult Lego".

No other country had done this. In the US — which led the world in garden irrigation — cheap labour meant households generally paid for "yard work" like installing a sprinkler system.

But Edwards thought Australians would prefer to save money and do it themselves, if they had the chance.

Decades later, in 2024, he would sell his company for $160 million.

Along the way, from 2011 to 2015, he would be chairman of Cricket Australia.

He would also, less importantly, be my year-6 cricket coach in 1995.

Seeing him again now, years later, I mentioned that he'd always made me bat last.

"I remember," he said, and we moved on.

Edwards targeted DIY at the right time. The early 1990s marked a shift in Australian suburban development. The classic quarter-acre block with a modest single-storey house, decent lawn, Hills Hoist and mulberry tree wasn't being built anymore. The subdivisions and smaller backyards were easier to irrigate, which was a good thing as Australians now had less time for garden maintenance. Work hours lengthened and double-income households became the norm.

A new kind of suburban landscape was emerging, a place of winding streets, cul-de-sacs and double-storey houses, twin garages, and paved driveways. They were grouped around malls and hardware warehouses. A formerly family-run Perth timber merchant, Bunnings, expanded to the east coast. Edwards's company, Holman Industries, became Bunnings's largest supplier of irrigation parts.

"The change in the size of backyards changed the way we water," Edwards said. "And I got onto that pretty early."

The great drying begins

Meanwhile, with little fanfare, the climate was changing.

Southern Australia was drying out.

When I first called Bill Antel last year, he had long retired to a garden-estate in the Adelaide hills. At the time, there were severe water shortages. He'd grown philosophical. He wondered about the impact of his inventions, about the wisdom of making it easier and cheaper to water gardens in such a dry continent.

His success was dogged by anxiety about the future. What if the water runs out?

He told a story: In Iraq on business once, he visited the ruins of Uruk, half-buried by sand. Five-thousand years ago, a canal had irrigated the ancient metropolis. Then the water turned salty, crops died, and residents left. Little remained.

"Likewise here," Antel said.

"If you turned the water off it would be desert."

The battle to keep Perth green

Perth had embraced the sprinkler, turning the sand plain into lawn.

But now it was raining less. Australia's sunniest city was gradually running out of water.

When the rains failed for two winters in a row, in 2001 and 2002, the problem became a crisis. The public grew twitchy. Talkback radio proposed harvesting icebergs from the south or catching the northern monsoon in giant seagoing bladders.

Perth was drying up faster than almost any city in the world, Peter Newman, an eminent professor of sustainability at Curtin University told me.

The trend began in the 1970s. Since then, rainfall's contribution to the metropolitan water supply has gone from 100 per cent to about 8 per cent, Newman said.

"That means we should have been fully abandoned by now," he said.

"It's not possible to build a city around 8 per cent."

Newman had recently been interviewed by the global television network Al Jazeera about Iran's water crisis. There was talk the capital of 15 million people would have to be evacuated. Al Jazeera had asked Newman how Perth had avoided this fate, and his answer had been simple: desalination.

Unlike the ancient metropolis that Antel visited in Iraq, the one in ruins, Perth had made saline water a resource. It opened Australia's first large-scale facility to filter salt out of sea water in 2006. A second followed in 2011. A third is due to open in 2028. Other capital cities have "desal" plants, but not more than one each, and they generally don't operate continuously. Perth desalinates so much water it pumps the excess into the ground to top-up aquifers.

Once the third is completed, the Perth plants will have a combined capacity of about 200 billion litres of water per year. By rough estimate, based on current usage, about 70 billion litres of filtered seawater will be used to water lawns, roses and gardens in general.

This has a cost.

Desalination is 40 times more energy intensive than sourcing water from dams. Dedicated renewables are meant to put as much energy into the grid as the desal take out. But in practice, these plants run off a grid that heavily relies on fossil fuels, and in a state which is decarbonising at a slower rate than others.

"It's very costly to supply more and more water," Newman said.

"To waste it is silly."

Lawns, he said, were the epitome of wastefulness.

"It's an Anglo-Saxon fetish to say you need a grass lawn out the front and that's how you show off how good a citizen you are."

Facing climate change

As Perth got dryer it also got hotter. The 2022-23 summer was the hottest on record. Verge trees died one by one. Ponds bloomed with algae and dried up, leaving turtles stranded. Foxes ate the turtles. It was a bad time. The water table dropped and sea water inundated the ground under coastal and riverside suburbs. Some of Perth's bores began sucking up the Indian Ocean.

It was the old problem of irrigation: salinity.

Through it all, thanks to desalination, the sprinklers stayed on.

Thinking of Antel, I asked Hugall about the environmental impact of his company. Did he ever worry about that?

"Perth is effectively drought-proof now, with this latest desal," he said.

We were at his home near the centre of Perth, beside a curve of the river the early settlers named after its access to fresh water. The castle-like walls of his house kept the air cool. The property had a 30-foot well, which watered the tennis court.

Hugall sketched out his career. He'd sold the irrigation company in 1987 and dabbled in a seemingly eclectic list of businesses and investments, from instant turf to ocean-going ferries. Wealthy now, he had started out as a labourer, digging wells with pick and shovel. He had once kept bars of gelignite in the glove box, to blow holes in the limestone that runs under the city.

No, he said, he wasn't worried about the impact of sprinklers.

He asked if I was worried.

I said that Perth's rainfall had fallen 20 per cent since 1970 and the water table under the city had dropped 10 meters.

"The climate's changing," I said.

He replied: "It's not going to be as dramatic as what you think it'll be."

The great drying spreads east

Most Australians struggle to imagine what it would be like to run out of water, Chris Philpot, CEO of The Water Conservancy, told me. They've never experienced it. You turn on the tap and water comes out.

His organisation, set up during the Millennium drought, runs an annual event where households go without water for five hours in the evening. It turns out even this is very hard.

And yet there was a possibility — a remote one — that without the right planning our biggest cities could run out of water, like in Iran.

"Can you imagine evacuating Melbourne or Sydney?" he said.

The issue is that as less water is falling from the sky, cities need more of the stuff to survive the heat.

There's a trade-off between water-saving and cooling objectives. Heatwaves, which are getting worse and more frequent, tend to coincide with water restrictions. Adelaide, Melbourne and Hobart have seen declines in annual rainfall, as part of a climate-driven drying trend across southern Australia.

Cities have to increase tree canopy, to reduce the urban heat island effect where they become significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas.

Meanwhile, they're getting larger and denser. More houses. Fewer trees. Melbourne may be the size of London today by 2050.

"Our climate is changing," Water Minister Gayle Tierney wrote in the foreword to a recent Victorian Government report.

"We must act now to investigate new water supplies that don't rely on rainfall."

What happened to Perth is now happening over east, and the policy solution is the same: desalination. Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane recently switched desal plants back on (having mothballed them after the Millennium Drought).

A recent report (https://www.oxfordeconomics.com/resource/booms-busts-and-bulk-water-a-familiar-infrastructure-challenge-is-unfolding-now/) predicted Australia will build or expand 11 desal plants over the next decade, making it one of the largest overall users of the technology in the world.

Around the continent, pipes will inhale the ocean and exhale salt.

The little pop-up sprinkler behind the Australian dream

A potential solution to growing water scarcity is counter-intuitive: install more sprinklers.

Australian households on average use less water than a decade ago and new methods of water-efficient irrigation could take some credit for this. Drip irrigation delivers water to the roots of plants, rather than just wetting the leaves. By some estimates it's about twice as efficient as more standard designs.

According to Bunnings, sprinkler sales are going up.

"Over the past few years we've seen a real lift in interest, especially as customers discover how easy DIY irrigation can be," it said in a statement.

"While WA and SA tend to favour full irrigation and reticulation systems, the eastern states are embracing [drip irrigation] and still love their tap-end sprinklers for garden hoses.