The Australian publishing industry is facing a crisis of speed and quality. The pressure to publish books quickly is leading to rushed production schedules, shoddy copy editing, and a lack of revision, resulting in a decline in the quality of Australian literature. This is a problem that affects not only authors but also the entire book industry, including editors, publicists, and independent bookshops. The issue is multifaceted, with rising printing costs, stagnant book prices, and the loss of independent publishers and bookshops all contributing to the strain on the industry. The fast-paced nature of the industry is also impacting the way books are marketed and promoted, with authors and publishers often having to make quick decisions about deadlines and publicity. This is particularly challenging for authors who need time to write and develop their work, as well as for independent bookshops that rely on community and word-of-mouth recommendations to foster a reading culture. The pressure to publish quickly is also affecting the way books are valued and marketed, with some authors and publishers prioritizing speed over quality. This is evident in the case of The Mushroom Tapes, which was published just four months after the author was found guilty of murder, and in the experience of authors like Rebecca, who had a pivotal chapter cut from her book without her knowledge. The industry is in need of a more nuanced approach that prioritizes quality over speed, and that values the time and effort it takes to produce and promote books. This includes supporting independent bookshops, providing better working conditions for authors and editors, and encouraging a more thoughtful and deliberate approach to book publishing.