The Art World's Take on Fossil Fuels and a Haunting Moon Image (2026)

The Dark Underbelly of Art: From Fossil Fuels to Lunar Desolation

Art has always been a mirror to society, reflecting our triumphs, anxieties, and contradictions. But what happens when that mirror turns ominous, forcing us to confront the darker corners of our world? This week’s art scene is a testament to this very tension, from the filthy realities of fossil fuels to the desolate beauty of the moon. Personally, I think this is more than just a collection of exhibitions—it’s a cultural moment that demands we sit up and take notice.

The Filth We’d Rather Ignore: ‘Extraction’ at Jupiter Artland

One thing that immediately stands out is the boldness of Extraction, an exhibition that dives headfirst into the murky world of oil, gas, and petroleum. Artists like Marguerite Humeau and John Gerrard aren’t just showcasing these industries; they’re forcing us to reckon with our complicity. What makes this particularly fascinating is how art becomes a tool for activism, transforming something as mundane (and destructive) as fossil fuels into a visceral experience.

From my perspective, this exhibition isn’t just about the environment—it’s about power. The extraction of resources has always been tied to colonialism, capitalism, and exploitation. What this really suggests is that our addiction to fossil fuels isn’t just an ecological crisis; it’s a moral one. And yet, how often do we pause to consider the human and environmental cost of our energy-hungry lifestyles?

The Dizzying Debut of Michaela Yearwood-Dan: A New Voice in Post-Colonial Art

Now, let’s talk about Michaela Yearwood-Dan’s The Practice of Liberation. Her debut UK museum exhibition is a whirlwind of painting, ceramics, sound, and poetry, all mashed together with post-colonial theory. What many people don’t realize is how rare it is for a young artist to tackle such heavy themes with such confidence and clarity.

In my opinion, Yearwood-Dan’s work is a masterclass in how art can deconstruct and rebuild narratives. She’s not just critiquing colonialism; she’s offering a roadmap for liberation. If you take a step back and think about it, this is exactly what art should do—challenge us, provoke us, and inspire us to imagine a better world.

The Moon’s Ominous Message: A Photo for Our Times

Then there’s the image of the week: Earth setting over the moon, captured during the Artemis II mission. Forget the awe-inspiring ‘pale blue dot’ nostalgia—this photo is bleak, grim, and terrifying. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it contrasts with the typical grandeur of space imagery. Instead of feeling small and inspired, we’re left feeling vulnerable and exposed.

This raises a deeper question: Why does this image resonate so deeply right now? Personally, I think it’s because it mirrors our collective anxiety about the future. Climate change, political instability, technological overload—the moon’s desolation feels like a metaphor for where we’re headed if we don’t change course.

Art’s Broader Role: Beyond Aesthetics

If there’s one thing this week’s art scene highlights, it’s that art isn’t just about beauty or decoration. It’s a lens through which we examine the world—its flaws, its possibilities, and its contradictions. From Peter Doig’s haunting Echo Lake to the controversies surrounding Picasso’s Guernica and Frida Kahlo’s works, art is constantly forcing us to grapple with uncomfortable truths.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how these exhibitions and events are interconnected. Whether it’s the environmental critique of Extraction, the post-colonial lens of Yearwood-Dan’s work, or the existential dread of the lunar photo, they’re all part of a larger conversation about power, identity, and survival.

Final Thoughts: Art as a Call to Action

As I reflect on this week’s art scene, I’m struck by how much it feels like a wake-up call. Art isn’t just reflecting our world—it’s challenging us to change it. From the filthy fossil fuels to the desolate moon, these works are reminders that we can’t afford to look away.

In my opinion, this is what makes art so powerful. It doesn’t just show us the world as it is; it shows us the world as it could be—or as it might become if we don’t act. So, the next time you step into a gallery or scroll past an image, ask yourself: What is this trying to tell me? And more importantly, what am I going to do about it?