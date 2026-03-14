The Art of Long Cinema: Why Barry Lyndon and Others Deserve Their Length (2026)

Cinema's enduring appeal lies in its ability to transport audiences to different worlds, offering an escape from everyday life. Yet, amidst the recent buzz about film lengths, it's worth exploring why longer films should not be feared but celebrated. The debate sparked by Picturehouse's creative director, Clare Binns, highlights a common frustration among moviegoers: the perception that films are becoming overly lengthy. However, this perspective overlooks the art and storytelling that can be achieved through extended cinematic experiences. From the epic grandeur of Barry Lyndon to the sweeping narrative of One Battle After Another, longer films have the potential to immerse audiences in rich, detailed worlds. The argument for shorter films, driven by economic considerations, overlooks the emotional and artistic value that longer films bring. While it's true that longer films can only be shown once in an evening, this limitation doesn't diminish their impact. Instead, it encourages a more focused and immersive cinematic experience. The nostalgia for the days of shorter films is understandable, but it's essential to recognize that longer films offer a unique and captivating journey. Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon, a masterpiece spanning over three hours, showcases the power of unhurried storytelling. The film's deliberate pace and luxurious storytelling create a mesmerizing experience, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the intricate details of 18th-century Europe. Similarly, classics like Lawrence of Arabia and Amadeus, both exceeding two hours, demonstrate that longer films can enhance the narrative without sacrificing quality. In fact, some of the greatest films ever made, such as Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America, are only truly appreciated in their full, uncut versions. The film's original 229-minute runtime was bowdlerized into a shorter, incomprehensible version, highlighting the importance of preserving the director's vision. The director's cut, released after Leone's death, was acclaimed for its classic status, emphasizing the impact of maintaining the film's integrity. While there are instances of films being unnecessarily long, attributed to less talented directors, the argument for shorter films is not universally applicable. The enduring appeal of longer films, as evidenced by their ability to captivate audiences and create memorable cinematic experiences, cannot be overlooked. In conclusion, longer films should not be feared but embraced, as they offer a unique and immersive journey that enriches the cinematic experience. By recognizing the art and storytelling that longer films bring, we can appreciate the full potential of cinema and the emotional escape it provides.