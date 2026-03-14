The Art of Long Cinema: Why Barry Lyndon and Others Deserve Their Length (2026)

Cinema's enduring appeal lies in its ability to transport audiences to different worlds, offering an escape from everyday life. Yet, amidst the recent buzz about film lengths, it's worth exploring why longer films should not be feared but celebrated. The debate sparked by Picturehouse's creative director, Clare Binns, highlights a common frustration among moviegoers: the perception that films are becoming overly lengthy. However, this perspective overlooks the art and storytelling that can be achieved through extended cinematic experiences. From the epic grandeur of Barry Lyndon to the sweeping narrative of One Battle After Another, longer films have the potential to immerse audiences in rich, detailed worlds. The argument for shorter films, driven by economic considerations, overlooks the emotional and artistic value that longer films bring. While it's true that longer films can only be shown once in an evening, this limitation doesn't diminish their impact. Instead, it encourages a more focused and immersive cinematic experience. The nostalgia for the days of shorter films is understandable, but it's essential to recognize that longer films offer a unique and captivating journey. Stanley Kubrick's Barry Lyndon, a masterpiece spanning over three hours, showcases the power of unhurried storytelling. The film's deliberate pace and luxurious storytelling create a mesmerizing experience, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the intricate details of 18th-century Europe. Similarly, classics like Lawrence of Arabia and Amadeus, both exceeding two hours, demonstrate that longer films can enhance the narrative without sacrificing quality. In fact, some of the greatest films ever made, such as Sergio Leone's Once Upon a Time in America, are only truly appreciated in their full, uncut versions. The film's original 229-minute runtime was bowdlerized into a shorter, incomprehensible version, highlighting the importance of preserving the director's vision. The director's cut, released after Leone's death, was acclaimed for its classic status, emphasizing the impact of maintaining the film's integrity. While there are instances of films being unnecessarily long, attributed to less talented directors, the argument for shorter films is not universally applicable. The enduring appeal of longer films, as evidenced by their ability to captivate audiences and create memorable cinematic experiences, cannot be overlooked. In conclusion, longer films should not be feared but embraced, as they offer a unique and immersive journey that enriches the cinematic experience. By recognizing the art and storytelling that longer films bring, we can appreciate the full potential of cinema and the emotional escape it provides.
The Art of Long Cinema: Why Barry Lyndon and Others Deserve Their Length (2026)
References
- https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/01/22/cinema-shouldnt-be-afraid-of-long-films/
- https://www.gamesradar.com/entertainment/superhero-movies/chris-pratt-thinks-its-safe-to-say-he-wont-be-the-dcus-new-batman-after-trolling-james-gunn-with-a-pic-of-himself-in-the-cowl/
- https://whatever.scalzi.com/2026/01/21/ne-zha-2-the-best-movie-you-havent-heard-of/
- https://www.thetimes.com/culture/film/article/hamnet-film-cast-video-chloe-zhao-bt3r3qgbl
Top Articles
Sydney Harbour Bridge Ebike Swarm: NRMA Calls for Action as Police Investigate
WNBA's Financial Woes: Sophie Cunningham's Take on the League's Money Troubles
Jeff Bezos' Commitment to Washington Post Amid Mass Layoffs: What's Next?
Latest Posts
Jon Sumrall's Take: College Football Calendar Needs a Makeover
Australia's Political Crisis: Invasion Day Bombing, Coalition Woes, and Diplomatic Visits
Recommended Articles
- What are the dates for IRS estimated tax payments?
- Tragedy and Forgiveness: Charges Dropped for Teens Involved in Teacher's Death
- Western Bulldogs DOMINATE GWS Giants! 100-Point Thrashing & Essendon's Wake-Up Call
- East Hall Middle School Principal Announcement: Dr. Christy Hastings
- Oilers Put Colton Dach on LTIR, Recall Max Jones | Mid-Season Roster Moves Explained
- Tennessee Upsets Georgia with Three Late Inning Home Runs | SEC opener recap
- Breaking Barriers: Women in Motorsport's Male-Dominated World
- Florida Gators Dominate Kentucky Wildcats: Todd Golden's Post-Game Reaction
- World Baseball Classic Semifinals: USA vs. Dominican Republic - A Preview
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Antimatter on the Move: Cern's Plan to Transport Exotic Particles
- Western Bulldogs DOMINATE GWS Giants! 100-Point Thrashing & Essendon's Wake-Up Call
- Protecting Our Natural Habitats: A Call to Action
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Razzies 2026: Ice Cube's 'War of the Worlds' Sweeps the Awards
- How to Fight a High Property Value: Save on Your Minnesota Property Taxes in 2027
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Trump Sons' Drone Investments: A Motza or a Military Misstep?
- Fijian Drua vs Brumbies: A Thrilling Rugby Encounter | Full Match Highlights
- White House Plans Underground Security Screening Center: What You Need to Know
- How to Fight a High Property Value: Save on Your Minnesota Property Taxes in 2027
- Western Bulldogs DOMINATE GWS Giants! 100-Point Thrashing & Essendon's Wake-Up Call
- World Baseball Classic Semifinals: USA vs. Dominican Republic - A Preview
- Gas Prices on the Rise: Expert Tips to Save Money at the Pump
- Antimatter on the Move: Cern's Plan to Transport Exotic Particles
- Anthony Edwards Drops 42 Points in Timberwolves vs Warriors | NBA Highlights
- Antimatter on the Move: Cern's Plan to Transport Exotic Particles
- East Hall Middle School Principal Announcement: Dr. Christy Hastings
- Psychology Reveals: The One Moment That Exposes Fake Kindness in Women
- White House Plans Underground Security Screening Center: What You Need to Know
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- UVic Bags $15M for Cutting-Edge Research: Clean Energy, Climate, and Deep Sea!
- East Hall Middle School Principal Announcement: Dr. Christy Hastings
- Anna University 2026 Results: How to Check Your Scorecard and Revaluation Process
- Sourav Ganguly's Warning to Gautam Gambhir: The Real Challenge is Yet to Come!
- California Gubernatorial Debate: Exclusion of Candidates of Color Sparks Controversy
- Tesla's Bold Move: Gaining SpaceX Ownership Through xAI Investment
- Bethenny Frankel's Beauty Tool Mishap: A Close Call
- Baywatch Reboot: Stars Get Sizzling Bods Ready for Venice Beach
- Antimatter on the Move: Cern's Plan to Transport Exotic Particles
- White House Plans Underground Security Screening Center: What You Need to Know
- UVic Bags $15M for Cutting-Edge Research: Clean Energy, Climate, and Deep Sea!
- Apple's 50th Anniversary: Alicia Keys Performs at Grand Central, NYC
- Tragedy and Forgiveness: Charges Dropped for Teens Involved in Teacher's Death
- Anthony Edwards Drops 42 Points in Timberwolves vs Warriors | NBA Highlights
- Boy George's Advice to Chappell Roan: Own Your Fame and Boundaries
- New Archbishop of Canterbury Walks 140km to Canterbury: Six-Day Pilgrimage Explained
- Southwest Airlines Ending Flights at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in June
- 2026 Subaru WRX Club Spec Evo: Price, Specs, and What’s New for Australia
- UVic Bags $15M for Cutting-Edge Research: Clean Energy, Climate, and Deep Sea!
- California Gubernatorial Debate: Exclusion of Candidates of Color Sparks Controversy
- UVic Bags $15M for Cutting-Edge Research: Clean Energy, Climate, and Deep Sea!
- Tennessee Upsets Georgia with Three Late Inning Home Runs | SEC opener recap
- Baywatch Reboot: Stars Get Sizzling Bods Ready for Venice Beach
- California Gubernatorial Debate: Exclusion of Candidates of Color Sparks Controversy
- Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS: Bursting with Alcohol, Scientists Stunned
- Tiffany Stratton's Epic Win Over Kiana James | SmackDown Highlights | March 13, 2026
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will it Rise or Fall in 5 Minutes?
- UVic Bags $15M for Cutting-Edge Research: Clean Energy, Climate, and Deep Sea!
- Swedish Private Equity Firm EQT Group Bids $2 Billion for RCB: IPL Franchise Valuation Soars!
- Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 2026: Russell's Thrilling Win and Ferrari's Close Call
- New Archbishop of Canterbury Walks 140km to Canterbury: Six-Day Pilgrimage Explained
- Gabbie Garcia's 2 HRs Power OU Softball to SEC Opener Win | Sooners vs Auburn Highlights
- Falmouth High School Student and Father Sue Over Pledge of Allegiance
- Farah Khan’s Honest Take: Akshaye Khanna Then vs Now — From Irritable To Brilliant Dancer?
- Tragedy and Forgiveness: Charges Dropped for Teens Involved in Teacher's Death
- NBA Highlights: Anthony Edwards Drops 42 as Timberwolves Beat Warriors | NBA Highlights
- Antimatter on the Move: Cern's Plan to Transport Exotic Particles
- Western Bulldogs DOMINATE GWS Giants! 100-Point Thrashing & Essendon's Wake-Up Call
- World Baseball Classic Semifinals: USA vs. Dominican Republic - A Preview
- Dominican Republic advances to WBC Semis: Austin Wells 3-Run HR highlights 10-0 win
- Anthony Edwards Drops 42 Points in Timberwolves vs Warriors | NBA Highlights
- East Hall Middle School Principal Announcement: Dr. Christy Hastings
- Gabe Perreault's Rise and J.T. Miller's Return: Rangers Power Play Dynamics
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Trump Sons' Drone Investments: A Motza or a Military Misstep?
- Jelly Roll vs. The Miz: WWE SmackDown Highlights, March 13, 2026
- California Gubernatorial Debate: Exclusion of Candidates of Color Sparks Controversy
- Square Enix Multiformat Strategy Backlash: Why PS5 Fans Feel Let Down
- USC Debate Exclusion: Candidates of Color Fight Back
- Invermay Kebab Shop Brawl: Shopkeeper Disarms Axe-Wielding Man
- Trump Sons' Drone Investments: A Motza or a Military Misstep?
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Swedish Private Equity Firm's Bold Move: Racing to Acquire RCB for Over $2 Billion
- Trump Sons' Drone Investments: A Motza or a Military Misstep?
- Why Are Abortions Rising After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned? The Role of Chemical Abortions Explained
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will it Rise or Fall in 5 Minutes?
- WWE’s Backstage Reaction to Danhausen’s Debut: From Flop to Fan Favorite?
- Antimatter on the Move: Cern's Plan to Transport Exotic Particles
- Swedish Private Equity Firm's Bold Move: Racing to Acquire RCB for Over $2 Billion
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward: A Surprising Link to Princess Leia in The Mandalorian & Grogu!
- Anthony Edwards Drops 42 Points in Timberwolves vs Warriors | NBA Highlights
- Why Did 6 Ministers Skip Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet Meeting? | Andhra Pradesh Politics Explained
- Teen's Measles Battle: Why Vaccines Are Crucial for the Immunocompromised | Makayla's Story
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- California Gubernatorial Debate: Exclusion of Candidates of Color Sparks Controversy
- Clippers 119-108 Bulls (Mar 13, 2026) Game Recap - ESPN
- F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race Highlights: Russell Wins After Epic Battle with Hamilton!
Article information
Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Last Updated:
Views: 6060
Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)
Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Birthday: 1997-03-23
Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529
Phone: +13408645881558
Job: Global Representative
Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports
Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.